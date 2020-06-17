e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 17, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bhopal / Locusts return to Bhopal, spotted over secretariat and CM’s house

Locusts return to Bhopal, spotted over secretariat and CM’s house

A swarm of desert locusts spread over more than a kilometre entered Bhopal from the neighbouring Sehore district at about 9am on Tuesday.

bhopal Updated: Jun 17, 2020 10:11 IST
Ranjan
Ranjan
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
Earlier, two separate groups of desert locusts were spotted in Bhopal for the first time this year in mid-May, when they had entered MP’s Kolar Road and Bairasia from Rajasthan.
Earlier, two separate groups of desert locusts were spotted in Bhopal for the first time this year in mid-May, when they had entered MP’s Kolar Road and Bairasia from Rajasthan.(PTI)
         

Desert locusts returned to Madhya Pradesh’s (MP) capital, Bhopal, on Tuesday, as the swarm of insects were spotted in several areas in the city, including near the state secretariat and chief minister’s official residence, two days after they were first sighted in June, state agriculture department officials said.

“A swarm of desert locusts spread over more than a kilometre entered Bhopal from the neighbouring Sehore district at about 9am on Tuesday. The insects were seen hovering over the Bhopal-Indore highway. Initially, they were spotted in Bairagarh area and later moved towards Einthkhedi and Mugalia Chaaps and also the CM’s official residence and the state secretariat around noon,” said SN Sonaniya, deputy director in the state agriculture department.

“Fire tenders sprayed water to shoo away the invading desert locusts, as insecticides couldn’t have been used in these densely populated areas. The insects made way for the neighbouring Raisen district later in the day,” he added.

Earlier, two separate groups of desert locusts were spotted in Bhopal for the first time this year in mid-May, when they had entered MP’s Kolar Road and Bairasia from Rajasthan.

Curious Bhopal residents shot videos of swarms of desert locusts hovering over Bhopal on Sunday and Tuesday on their smartphones and posted them on social media.

Agriculture department officials said over 35 districts in MP have been affected by the invading desert locusts, as the insects have destroyed vegetables and lentils.

tags
top news
India’s Covid-19 toll nears 12,000 after backlog data reconciled
India’s Covid-19 toll nears 12,000 after backlog data reconciled
Beijing’s Tibet plan, Delhi’s infra push possible triggers for China’s troop build-up
Beijing’s Tibet plan, Delhi’s infra push possible triggers for China’s troop build-up
LIVE: Germany registers 187,184 Covid-19 cases, death toll at 8,830
LIVE: Germany registers 187,184 Covid-19 cases, death toll at 8,830
China’s silence on PLA casualties continues, so does the blame game
China’s silence on PLA casualties continues, so does the blame game
‘How dare China kill our soldiers?’: Rahul Gandhi on Galwan Valley face-off
‘How dare China kill our soldiers?’: Rahul Gandhi on Galwan Valley face-off
EXCLUSIVE | Pant immensely skilled but needs to be groomed: Kirmani
EXCLUSIVE | Pant immensely skilled but needs to be groomed: Kirmani
Bengal dropped from speakers list at PM meet, Mamata likely to skip: Report
Bengal dropped from speakers list at PM meet, Mamata likely to skip: Report
Dexamethasone first drug to improve survival in covid-19
Dexamethasone first drug to improve survival in covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China borderPM ModiCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVivek OberoisensexSaif Ali Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bhopal news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In