Lok Sabha clears Jan Vishwas bill for ease of business

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023 that seeks to decriminalise minor offences in 42 central acts pertaining to environment, agriculture, media, industry and trade, and publication, among others. The bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha in December. (ANI)

The objective of the bill — which amends 183 provisions in 42 acts — is to reduce the compliance burden and promote ease of living and doing business in the country. The bill was passed through a voice vote amid protests and sloganeering by the Opposition over its demand of a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur situation in House, followed by a detailed discussion on the ongoing ethnic strife in the northeastern state.

Moving the bill for passage, Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said around 40,000 provisions and procedures that had the possibility of creating problems for people have been either simplified or removed by the Narendra Modi government over the last nine years.

“We saw several provisions that would make a person run court-to-court even for small mistakes. They would have to spend a lot of money,” Goyal said. “Even for little fine, people were faced with several difficulties, businesses were hampered… making the life of small shopkeepers, hawkers, and small business owners working in MSMEs difficult… With a fine or a penalty, they will be given another chance for improvement.”

Some of the acts that are being amended, include The Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940; Public Debt Act, 1944; Pharmacy Act, 1948; Cinematograph Act, 1952; Copyright Act, 1957; Environment (Protection) Act, 1986; and Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Bahujan Samaj Party lawmaker Malook Nagar appreciated the economic aspect of the bill and said: “Instead of imprisonment, this is a monetary punishment. This is good for the country’s economy. If anyone is imprisoned and he dies, the business will also die and loss for the economy.”

Goyal had introduced the bill in the Lok Sabha in December last year. It was referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for review. The committee had made seven recommendations, which were approved by the Union Cabinet.

Meanwhile, amid opposition’s sloganeering on Manipur, the Lok Sabha also passed The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022. The bill aims to repeal 65 laws that are obsolete or that have been made redundant by other laws.

The Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023 was also introduced by Union minister Pralhad Joshi in the Lok Sabha. The bill seeks to allow the auction of minerals mined offshore and omit at least six atomic minerals from a list of 12 that cannot be commercially mined.

