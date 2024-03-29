Lok Sabha Election 2024 News LIVE: ‘One vote can change country's fate,’ says UP CM
Lok Sabha Election 2024 News LIVE: The Lok Sabha Election 2024 is scheduled to take place in seven phases, spanning from April 19 to June 1. Many political parties have unveiled the lists of their candidates vying for election through this massive democratic process, and the political campaigns are already underway to attract voters....Read More
In the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, voters will choose representatives for the 543-member Lower House of the Indian Parliament, with the results set to be declared on June 4. A minimum of 272 MPs' support in the Lok Sabha is necessary to establish a government.
The spotlight is on two major political coalitions in the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024: the INDIA bloc and the NDA. The INDIA bloc consists of parties like the Congress, AAP, and TMC, while the NDA includes the BJP, PMK, and JDU among its members. The ruling NDA government aims to secure a third consecutive term and is eyeing more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha.
Apart from the 543 Lok Sabha seats, the Election Commission of India has announced Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Odisha, along with assembly bypolls for 26 vacant seats.
The phase-wise schedule for the Lok Sabha Election 2024 is as follows:
Phase 1: April 19; Phase 2: April 26; Phase 3: May 7; Phase 4: May 13; Phase 5: May 20; Phase 6: May 25; Phase 7: June 1
Congress party starts its outreach efforts in Uttarakhand as competition intensifies for 5 LS seats
The Congress party commenced a public relations campaign in Uttarakhand, which is governed by the BJP, in preparation for the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections.
The party's candidate from Tehri, Jot Singh Gunsola, engaged in campaigning in the Vikasnagar assembly constituency as part of the outreach effort preceding the contest for five Lok Sabha seats in the mountainous state. Former minister and prominent Congress leader Navprabhat joined Gunsola during the campaign to garner votes.
‘Three parties have allied directly…’: Andhra Pradesh CM Reddy
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy strongly criticized the alliance between TDP-BJP-JSP, alleging that the three parties have united specifically to oppose him directly.
The statement was delivered by CM Jagan Mohan Reddy during his speech at a public gathering held at the Government Degree College grounds in Bommala Satram, Nandyal.
BJP MP Pabitra Margherita on party's preparations for phases of nominations
BJP Member of Parliament Pabitra Margherita discusses the first phase of nominations and the Assam BJP's preparations for the second and third phases of nominations.
He says, "In the first phase we have five seats and our leaders have already started their campaigning. So we are very much optimistic...NDA and the people of Assam are with PM Modi. People can feel that Modi why PM Modi considers Assam to be the growth engine of modern India. More than 50 times he has visited Assam. In every segment, we have seen progress, development, peace and harmony. People are with us..."
One vote can change country's fate: UP CM Adityanath
Emphasizing the significance of an individual vote, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated on Thursday that it possesses the power to alter the destiny of the nation.
During a conference of intellectuals organized by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Muzaffarnagar district, the chief minister highlighted that when a single vote falls into "wrong hands," it leads to an "atmosphere of anarchy," especially in western Uttar Pradesh. Conversely, when the saffron party secures that solitary vote, it not only brings "respect to the faith" but also stabilizes the region.
Directing criticism towards the opposition, the BJP leader underscored the transformative potential of an individual vote, remarking, “You will see how much your one vote is worth. How can one vote change the destiny of the country. Whenever one of your votes went into the wrong hands, a curfew was imposed in Muzaffarnagar for months. When your one vote goes to the correct place, Muzaffarnagar is today not known for curfews, but for the Kavad Yatra.”