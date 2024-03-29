Lok Sabha Election 2024 News LIVE: ‘One vote can change country's fate,’ says UP CM

Lok Sabha Election 2024 News LIVE: A minimum of 272 MPs' support in the Lok Sabha is necessary to establish a government.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 News LIVE: The Lok Sabha Election 2024 is scheduled to take place in seven phases, spanning from April 19 to June 1. Many political parties have unveiled the lists of their candidates vying for election through this massive democratic process, and the political campaigns are already underway to attract voters.

In the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, voters will choose representatives for the 543-member Lower House of the Indian Parliament, with the results set to be declared on June 4. A minimum of 272 MPs' support in the Lok Sabha is necessary to establish a government.

The spotlight is on two major political coalitions in the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024: the INDIA bloc and the NDA. The INDIA bloc consists of parties like the Congress, AAP, and TMC, while the NDA includes the BJP, PMK, and JDU among its members. The ruling NDA government aims to secure a third consecutive term and is eyeing more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha.

Apart from the 543 Lok Sabha seats, the Election Commission of India has announced Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Odisha, along with assembly bypolls for 26 vacant seats.

The phase-wise schedule for the Lok Sabha Election 2024 is as follows:

Phase 1: April 19; Phase 2: April 26; Phase 3: May 7; Phase 4: May 13; Phase 5: May 20; Phase 6: May 25; Phase 7: June 1