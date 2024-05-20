Lok Sabha elections: Akshay Kumar, Shaktikanta Das and… | List of prominent early voters

Lok Sabha elections Phase 5: Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Farhan Akhtar and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati were among the prominent earlier voters in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Monday, May 20. Several other celebrities also stepped out early morning to vote in the Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai. Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar and film director Zoya Akhtar show their inked fingers after casting their votes during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai, Monday, May 20, 2024. (PTI)

Voting is progressing in 49 constituencies in six states and two UTs in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls, with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge urging people to vote for love and not hatred and cast their ballot against unemployment and inflation. Follow Live Updates on Lok Sabha elections 2024

Voting began at 7am and will continue till 6pm.



Lok Sabha elections Phase 5: List of prominent early votes

Other Bollywood celebrities who voted in the morning included Sanya Malhotra and filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker.

Speaking to reporters, Shaktikanta Das urged all voters to come out in large number to cast their votes. "This is a right in our parliamentary democracy and everyone should exercise it,” Das said after casting his vote at a polling centre near his official residence in south Mumbai.

“I want my India to be developed and strong and I kept these things in my mind when I went to cast my vote. All Indians should think what is right for them and vote,” Akshay Kumar said after casting his vote at a polling station in Juhu.

Farkhan Akthar, while standing in a queue at a polling station in Bandra West to cast his vote, told news agency PTI, “My vote is for good governance, the government that looks after all the people, gives us a better city.”

As the voting started, Congress leader Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged voters to come out in large numbers.

“Vote because you have a choice! Vote because you have a voice!! Vote because it is duty! Vote because it is your right! #Election2024 #LokSabhaElection2024 #Vote #Votingday,” Gowariker wrote on X alongside a photo of himself.

Veteran actor Shubha Khote came with her actor-daughter Bhavana Balsavar to cast vote.

“I’ve come here and want everyone to vote for the right person. Whatever is needed we should get that. I hope everyone gets inspired watching us and comes out to vote,” Khote said after casting her vote at a polling booth at Gandhigram school in Juhu area of Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies)