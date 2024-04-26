Lok Sabha election 2024 voting phase 2: Voter turnout in Uttar Pradesh at 44.13% till 3 pm

As of 3 pm on Friday, April 26, the Election Commission of India (ECI) data shows a voter turnout of about 44.13 per cent in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 across eight parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. Polling commenced at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm in all constituencies. Voters queue to vote at a polling station during the second phase of the Lok Sabha Polls at Dadri in Gautam Buddha Nagar District, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday. (ANI)

These eight Lok Sabha constituencies host over 1.67 crore voters and have 7,797 polling stations and 17,704 polling booths.

Which constituencies are voting today?

Voting is underway in Uttar Pradesh for the second phase, covering constituencies such as Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, and Mathura. Among these, Amroha recorded the highest voter turnout so far, while Mathura recorded the lowest.

Below is the voter turnout data as of 3 pm:

S.No Constituency Voter turnout 1. Aligarh 44.08% 2. Amroha 51.44% 3. Baghpat 42.92% 4. Bulandshahr 44.54% 5. Gautam Buddha Nagar 44.08% 6. Ghaziabad 41.13% 7. Mathura 39.45% 8. Meerut 47.52%

Key candidates in the fray from these constituencies

Among the 91 candidates in the fray in this phase are actor-turned-politician Hema Malini, seeking a third term from Mathura on a BJP ticket, and actor Arun Govil, who portrayed the role of Lord Ram in television serial “Ramayan”.

The ruling BJP has fielded Govil from his native place Meerut, Atul Garg from Ghaziabad and Mahesh Sharma from Gautam Buddh Nagar. Danish Ali of the Congress is contesting the polls from Amroha.

Here are updates regarding voting today

In Mathura, residents of four villages are boycotting polls due to alleged neglect from their representatives regarding their basic issues. District Magistrate Shailendra Singh mentioned that villagers are being persuaded to vote with promises of prioritising their concerns. However, Mathura District Magistrate said there is enthusiasm among first-time voters, including rural areas like Barsana.

In Bulandshahr, voting was delayed at the primary school in Chhotabas village, Pahasu area, due to villagers protesting the lack of a road. However, after administrative officials intervened, voting commenced around 11 am. Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Shikarpur Priyanka Goyal assured that the villagers' complaints regarding road and drainage issues would be addressed, increasing voter participation.

In Baghpat, citizens prioritised early voting to avoid the intense afternoon heat and took the opportunity to capture moments at designated selfie points.

In Ghaziabad, Union Minister General (Retd) V K Singh cast his vote in the morning. Singh, the current BJP MP from Ghaziabad, endorsed former state government minister Atul Garg as his replacement.

(With PTI inputs)