 Lok Sabha election 2024 voting phase 2: Voter turnout in Uttar Pradesh at 44.13% till 3 pm | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lok Sabha election 2024 voting phase 2: Voter turnout in Uttar Pradesh at 44.13% till 3 pm

ByHT News Desk
Apr 26, 2024 03:41 PM IST

Lok Sabha election voting phase 2: Polling is underway in Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, and Mathura.

As of 3 pm on Friday, April 26, the Election Commission of India (ECI) data shows a voter turnout of about 44.13 per cent in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 across eight parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. Polling commenced at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm in all constituencies.

Voters queue to vote at a polling station during the second phase of the Lok Sabha Polls at Dadri in Gautam Buddha Nagar District, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday. (ANI)
Voters queue to vote at a polling station during the second phase of the Lok Sabha Polls at Dadri in Gautam Buddha Nagar District, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday. (ANI)

These eight Lok Sabha constituencies host over 1.67 crore voters and have 7,797 polling stations and 17,704 polling booths.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Which constituencies are voting today?

Voting is underway in Uttar Pradesh for the second phase, covering constituencies such as Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, and Mathura. Among these, Amroha recorded the highest voter turnout so far, while Mathura recorded the lowest.

Below is the voter turnout data as of 3 pm:

S.NoConstituencyVoter turnout
1.Aligarh44.08%
2.Amroha51.44%
3.Baghpat42.92%
4.Bulandshahr44.54%
5.Gautam Buddha Nagar44.08%
6.Ghaziabad41.13%
7.Mathura39.45%
8.Meerut47.52%

Key candidates in the fray from these constituencies

Among the 91 candidates in the fray in this phase are actor-turned-politician Hema Malini, seeking a third term from Mathura on a BJP ticket, and actor Arun Govil, who portrayed the role of Lord Ram in television serial “Ramayan”.

The ruling BJP has fielded Govil from his native place Meerut, Atul Garg from Ghaziabad and Mahesh Sharma from Gautam Buddh Nagar. Danish Ali of the Congress is contesting the polls from Amroha.

Here are updates regarding voting today

In Mathura, residents of four villages are boycotting polls due to alleged neglect from their representatives regarding their basic issues. District Magistrate Shailendra Singh mentioned that villagers are being persuaded to vote with promises of prioritising their concerns. However, Mathura District Magistrate said there is enthusiasm among first-time voters, including rural areas like Barsana.

In Bulandshahr, voting was delayed at the primary school in Chhotabas village, Pahasu area, due to villagers protesting the lack of a road. However, after administrative officials intervened, voting commenced around 11 am. Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Shikarpur Priyanka Goyal assured that the villagers' complaints regarding road and drainage issues would be addressed, increasing voter participation.

In Baghpat, citizens prioritised early voting to avoid the intense afternoon heat and took the opportunity to capture moments at designated selfie points.

In Ghaziabad, Union Minister General (Retd) V K Singh cast his vote in the morning. Singh, the current BJP MP from Ghaziabad, endorsed former state government minister Atul Garg as his replacement.

(With PTI inputs)

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Lok Sabha election 2024 voting phase 2: Voter turnout in Uttar Pradesh at 44.13% till 3 pm
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On