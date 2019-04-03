‘She is more pained than Pakistan’: PM Modi slams Mamata Banerjee’s remarks on Balakot

The Indian airstrike in Pakistan’s Balakot hurt West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee more than those in Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged in a public rally in Bengal on Wednesday.

Launching a scathing attack on her and the leaders of the grand alliance opposing him, Modi said, “We hit there (Balakot) but it hurt people here. Kolkata’s Didi was more pained than people in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. We hit them entering their territory but Didi did not like it. Not only she, but all other leaders of the mahagathbandhan (were hurt). They shouted so much that they become heroes in Pakistan.”

Modi accused opposition leaders of trying to destroy the confidence of India’s armed forces by raising questions on their acts. “There is a conspiracy to weaken our armed forces. Wouldn’t you foil this conspiracy? This vote is also for showing respect to our armed forces,” he said.

Watch: PM Modi takes a jibe at Mamata Banerjee, calls her ‘speed breaker Didi’

Referring to the air strikes following the Pulwama terror attack, Modi asked the gathering, “Were you happy or not? Didn’t you hold your head high? Didn’t your chest expand with pride?”

Referring to the Congress’ electoral promise of reviewing the continuation of the Armed Forces’ Special Power Act (AFSPA) from troubled areas, Modi said, “Congress has promised to repeal the special protection that our armed forces receive. Congress wants to tie the hands of our brave soldiers who are facing stone pelters and terrorists in Kashmir.”

“The AFSPA is a shield for our armed forces so that they can efficiently carry out their duties. But they do not have trust on our armed forces. They do not have faith in our laws. This is why they have the audacity make such promises,” said the Prime Minister.

“The remote-controlled UPA government in Delhi never gave our heroes a free hand,” Modi said.

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 16:52 IST