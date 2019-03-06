Vijayakanth’s DMDK joins AIADMK-BJP alliance in Tamil Nadu

Actor Vijayakanth’s DMDK joined the AIADMK-BJP alliance in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, just hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mega rally in Kancheepuram.

Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam confirmed that DMDK is now part of the alliance for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections . Vijayakanth’s poster had appeared along with PM Modi at the rally venue in Kancheepuram.

Also read | DMK to contest 20 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu, along with 8 allies

Vijayakanth’s wife and DMDK treasurer Premalatha were among those who met AIADMK leaders at Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami’s residence on Wednesday.

Sources said the DMDK may be allotted 4 or 5 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu. State ministers Thangamani and Velumani are discussing a seat-sharing formula with Union Minister and senior BJP leader Piyush Goel. The announcement is likely soon.

Also read | Kanimozhi to contest from Thoothukudi, DMK seals pact with VCK, CPI

The DMDK was also in talks with the DMK-Congress front but could not agree on the number of seats. DMK leaders claimed they were unable to meet the demands of the DMDK. “We already have too many partners. We are not in a position to sacrifice more numbers of seats for DMDK. We were ready to offer a maximum of four seats. However, they have asked for seven seats and assurance for one Rajya Sabha seat. So, we did not proceed with the alliance talks,” said a DMK leader added.

After a meeting with his office-bearers, Vijayakanth had on Friday decided to enter into a pre-poll alliance with the AIADMK, a DMDK functionary had said. The AIADMK had on February 19 struck an alliance with the BJP and Ramadoss’ Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).

Also read | Vijayakanth set to join NDA as DMK talks fail

Out of 39 seats in Tamil Nadu, the BJP has been offered five seats and the PMK seven Lok Sabha seats with an assurance that one Rajya Sabha seat. The AIADMK has already offered the lone seat in Puducherry to its ally All India NR Congress.

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 14:38 IST