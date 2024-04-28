Lok Sabha elections phase 3: Schools to remain shut on May 7 in these cities

The third phase of the Lok Sabha polls will be held in 94 constituencies across 12 states on May 7. During election day, schools and colleges are usually closed. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)(AP)

The states and union territories going for poles are: Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Which constituencies are voting in phase 3?

During election day, schools and colleges are closed as they serve as polling stations. Additionally, security concerns prompt them to remain shut to minimise disruptions for students and staff during potentially volatile polling periods.

Assam

• Dhubri

• Kokrajhar

• Barpeta

• Guwahati

ALSO READ- Rahul Gandhi holds empty pot at Karnataka rally, takes ‘Chombu’ swipe at Narendra Modi's BJP

Bihar

• Jhanjharpur

• Supaul

• Araria

• Madhepura

• Khagaria

Chhattisgarh

• Sarguja

• Raigarh

• Janjgir-Champa

• Korba

• Bilaspur

• Durg

• Raipur

Goa

• North Goa

• South Goa

Gujarat

• Kachchh

• Banaskantha

• Patan

• Mahesana

• Sabarkantha

• Gandhinagar

• Ahmedabad East

• Ahmedabad West

• Surendranagar

• Rajkot

• Porbandar

• Jamnagar

• Junagadh

• Amreli

• Bhavnagar

• Anand

• Kheda

• Panchmahal

• Dahod

• Vadodara

• Chhota Udaipur

• Bharuch

• Bardoli

• Navsari

• Valsad

Karnataka

• Chikkodi

• Belgaum

• Bagalkot

• Bijapur

• Gulbarga

• Raichur

• Bidar

• Koppal

• Bellary

• Haveri

• Dharwad

• Uttara Kannada

• Davangere

• Shivamogga

ALSO READ- Narendra Modi's 'Aurangzeb' attack on Rahul Gandhi: 'Not a word against nawabs, nizams...'

Madhya Pradesh

• Bhind

• Bhopal

• Guna

• Gwalior

• Morena

• Rajgarh

• Sagar

• Vidisha

Maharashtra

• Baramati

• Raigad

• Osmanabad

• Latur (SC)

• Solapur (SC)

• Madha

• Sangli

• Satara

• Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg

• Kolhapur

• Hatkanangle

ALSO READ- ‘Brought back my father Rajiv Gandhi in pieces…’: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Gujarat rally

Uttar Pradesh

• Sambhal

• Hathras

• Agra (SC)

• Fatehpur Sikri

• Firozabad

• Mainpuri

• Etah

• Budaun

• Aonla

• Bareilly

West Bengal

• Maldaha Uttar

• Maldaha Dakshin

• Jangipur

• Murshidabad

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu

• Dadra and Nagar Haveli

• Daman and Diu

• Jammu and Kashmir

• Anantnag-Rajouri

ALSO READ- ‘Telangana mai BJP aur BRS ki shaadi thi’: Rahul Gandhi says Congress true Oppn

The Election Commission announced that 1,351 candidates from 12 states and union territories will compete in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 7. This includes eight candidates from Betul, Madhya Pradesh, where the election was postponed due to the death of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate.

Notably, BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal from the Surat seat in Gujarat has been elected unopposed.

The general polls are being held in seven-phase to elect the 18th Lok Sabha. It will conclude on June 1 and vote counting will take place on June 4.