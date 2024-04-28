 Lok Sabha elections phase 3: Schools to remain shut on May 7 in these cities | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Lok Sabha elections phase 3: Schools to remain shut on May 7 in these cities

ByHT News Desk
Apr 28, 2024 05:41 PM IST

Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven-phases. It will conclude on June 1 and vote counting will take place on June 4.

The third phase of the Lok Sabha polls will be held in 94 constituencies across 12 states on May 7.

During election day, schools and colleges are usually closed. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)(AP)
During election day, schools and colleges are usually closed. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)(AP)

The states and union territories going for poles are: Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Which constituencies are voting in phase 3?

During election day, schools and colleges are closed as they serve as polling stations. Additionally, security concerns prompt them to remain shut to minimise disruptions for students and staff during potentially volatile polling periods.

Assam

• Dhubri

• Kokrajhar

• Barpeta

• Guwahati

Bihar

• Jhanjharpur

• Supaul

• Araria

• Madhepura

• Khagaria

Chhattisgarh

• Sarguja

• Raigarh

• Janjgir-Champa

• Korba

• Bilaspur

• Durg

• Raipur

Goa

• North Goa

• South Goa

Gujarat

• Kachchh

• Banaskantha

• Patan

• Mahesana

• Sabarkantha

• Gandhinagar

• Ahmedabad East

• Ahmedabad West

• Surendranagar

• Rajkot

• Porbandar

• Jamnagar

• Junagadh

• Amreli

• Bhavnagar

• Anand

• Kheda

• Panchmahal

• Dahod

• Vadodara

• Chhota Udaipur

• Bharuch

• Bardoli

• Navsari

• Valsad

Karnataka

• Chikkodi

• Belgaum

• Bagalkot

• Bijapur

• Gulbarga

• Raichur

• Bidar

• Koppal

• Bellary

• Haveri

• Dharwad

• Uttara Kannada

• Davangere

• Shivamogga

Madhya Pradesh

• Bhind

• Bhopal

• Guna

• Gwalior

• Morena

• Rajgarh

• Sagar

• Vidisha

Maharashtra

• Baramati

• Raigad

• Osmanabad

• Latur (SC)

• Solapur (SC)

• Madha

• Sangli

• Satara

• Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg

• Kolhapur

• Hatkanangle

Uttar Pradesh

• Sambhal

• Hathras

• Agra (SC)

• Fatehpur Sikri

• Firozabad

• Mainpuri

• Etah

• Budaun

• Aonla

• Bareilly

West Bengal

• Maldaha Uttar

• Maldaha Dakshin

• Jangipur

• Murshidabad

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu

• Dadra and Nagar Haveli

• Daman and Diu

• Jammu and Kashmir

• Anantnag-Rajouri

The Election Commission announced that 1,351 candidates from 12 states and union territories will compete in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 7. This includes eight candidates from Betul, Madhya Pradesh, where the election was postponed due to the death of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate.

Notably, BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal from the Surat seat in Gujarat has been elected unopposed.

The general polls are being held in seven-phase to elect the 18th Lok Sabha. It will conclude on June 1 and vote counting will take place on June 4.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Lok Sabha elections phase 3: Schools to remain shut on May 7 in these cities
