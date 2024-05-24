Lok Sabha elections phase 6: 11.13 crore voters to cast vote in 58 seats to seal fate of 889 candidates| 10 points

The stage is set for the penultimate phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections 2024, scheduled to take place on Friday. Voting will be held in 58 seats across six states and two Union territories to decide the fate of 889 candidates.



Voting will be held in all seven seats of Delhi. The other states going to polls include Uttar Pradesh (14), Haryana (10), Bihar (8), West Bengal (8), Odisha (6) and Jharkhand (4). The Anantnag-Rajouri seat in Jammu and Kashmir will also go to polls. Voting will also be held for 42 assembly constituencies in Odisha.



Here are 10 things to know about the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections:-

1. Around 11.4 lakh polling officials have been deployed for 11.13 crore voters across 1.14 lakh polling stations in the election-bound states.



2. According to the Election Commission, the 11.13 crore voters include 5.83 crore men and 5.29 crore women voters. At least 5,120 third gender voters will also exercise their right to vote.



3. There are over 8.93 lakh registered voters above the age of 85, while 23,659 voters above the age of 100 will cast their votes. At least 9.58 lakh persons with disabilities voters have been provided the option to vote from the comfort of their homes.



4. At least 20 special trains were deployed to ferry security personnel for the elections. A total of 184 observers have already reached their constituencies days before the voting. These include 66 General Observers, 35 Police Observers, 83 Expenditure Observers.

5. As per the poll panel, 2,222 Flying Squads, 2,295 Static Surveillance Teams, 819 Video Surveillance Teams and 569 Video Viewing Teams are keeping surveillance round the clock.



6. To ensure security during elections, 257 international Border check posts and 927 inter-state border check posts are keeping strict vigil on any illicit flow of liquor, drugs, cash and freebies. Strict surveillance has been kept at sea and air routes, the Election Commission added.



7. The election commission said that facilities like water, shed, toilets, ramps, volunteers, wheelchairs, and electricity are in place to ensure that every voter, can cast their vote without any difficulty.

8. The poll officials have distributed voter information slips to all registered voters. These slips serve as a facilitation measure and as an invitation from the Commission to come and vote.



9. The EC also provided 12 alternative documents other than Voter id card (EPIC) for identity verification at polling stations. If a voter is registered in the electoral roll, voting can be done by showing any of these documents.



10. Voter turnout App displays overall approximate turnout live for each phase. It is pertinent to note that Phase wise/State wise/AC wise/PC wise approximate turnout data is available on voter turnout App live on two hourly basis on poll day till 7 pm after which it is continuously updated on return of polling parties.