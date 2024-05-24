Lok Sabha elections phase 6: Heatwave likely in most parts of India on polling day

Most parts of India continue to suffer from heatwave conditions ahead of the sixth phase of voting in Lok Sabha elections, scheduled for May 25. Jaipur residents collect drinking water from a 'Nagar Nigam' tanker due to the ongoing water crisis amid extreme heat, at Jhalana Doongri. (PTI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for a heatwave in several northern and northwestern states, including Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, and Haryana, until May 28.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Moreover, the weather agency issued an orange alert for "very heavy rainfall" in three districts — Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Idukki — of Kerala. The state, already experiencing heavy pre-monsoon rains, received over 200 mm of rain in the last 24 hours.

Let's take a look at heatwave conditions across India:

Rajasthan

Officials reported six more deaths suspected to be due to heat stroke in Rajasthan, where temperatures reached 49 degrees Celsius on Friday. There were five similar deaths reported in the state on Thursday.

According to the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur, Phalodi recorded the highest temperature in the state at 49 degrees Celsius. Jaisalmer recorded a temperature of 48.3 degrees Celsius, Barmer 48.2 degrees Celsius, Jodhpur 47.6 degrees Celsius, Kota 46.7 degrees Celsius, Ganganagar 46.6 degrees Celsius, Bikaner 45.8 degrees Celsius, Churu 44.8 degrees Celsius, and Jaipur 42.8 degrees Celsius during the day.

According to Rajasthan's Disaster Management and Relief Department, three people died in Balotra, and one each in Bhilwara, Bikaner, and Jodhpur. It's suspected that they died from heat stroke.

Delhi

The national capital reached a high of 41.7 degrees Celsius on Friday, which is a bit higher than usual for this time of year, according to the IMD.

The weather department issued a 'yellow' alert for Saturday, expecting temperatures to rise to a maximum of 44 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 31 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 30.8 degrees Celsius, four degrees above the usual for this season. During the day, the humidity ranged between 42 per cent and 60 per cent.

Madhya Pradesh

Indore's traffic police are making red lights at busy intersections shorter, and the electricity department is putting coolers in front of power transformers.

According to an official from the MeT department, the city's temperature reached 44.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the highest in May in eight years. The officials also mentioned that the city's temperature might rise above 45 degrees Celsius in the next two to three days.

Chhatarpur is experiencing extreme heat, which is causing people to stay indoors. Coolers and fans have been set up near the idols at various temples in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district to protect them from the scorching heat. Due to the hot weather, the number of devotees visiting the temples in the district has also decreased.

Jammu and Kashmir

Authorities in Kashmir issued an advisory on Friday due to rising temperatures in the Valley. Srinagar experienced its hottest May day in 13 years.

Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 32.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday, matching the temperature recorded on May 25, 2013. The highest temperature on record for May 20 was 32.3 degrees Celsius in 2011. Thursday's temperature was 7.4 degrees above the average for this time of year.

The Met Office predicts an isolated heat wave across the Valley for the next five days. Hot and dry weather is expected to continue, and no significant rainfall is anticipated until the end of the month.