India Heatwave News live: Delhi's maximum temperature likely to reach 42 degrees Celsius today

India Heatwave News live: Maximum temperature likely to reach 42 degrees Celsius in Delhi today

India Heatwave News live: Heatwave is affecting large parts of north India, including the national capital. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to reach 42 and 31 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Friday in Delhi. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange' warning in Delhi for the period May 25-27. Meanwhile, voting for the Lok Sabha election 2024 is set to be held in Delhi on May 25....Read More

As per reports on Friday, at least nine people have died of suspected heat stroke in India's western state of Rajasthan.

India's summer temperatures often peak in May, but scientists have predicted more heatwave days than usual this year, due to fewer non-monsoon thundershowers and an active but weakening El Nino weather phenomenon, reported news agency Reuters.

The city of Barmer in Rajasthan topped temperature charts this week with a record 48.8 degrees Celsius (119.84 degrees Fahrenheit) on Thursday.