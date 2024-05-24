Delhi Lok Sabha Election 2024: IMD predicts heatwave conditions on voting day

Delhi Lok Sabha Election 2024: The India Meteorological Department has predicted heatwave conditions at isolated locations in the national capital on Saturday, May 25, coinciding with Phase 6 of the Lok Sabha elections, during which all seven parliamentary seats will be contested. According to the weather department, Delhi is expected to experience a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius. Delhi Lok Sabha Election 2024: Delhi is expected to experience a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius on Saturday, May 25. (File)(REUTERS)

“Mainly clear sky. Warm night and heat wave conditions at isolated places. Strong surface winds (speed 25-35 kmph) occasionally in gusty during the day,” the regional meteorological centre, New Delhi predicted for Saturday.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to the meteorological centre, moderate temperatures will be observed on Saturday, May 25. While the heat is manageable for the general public, it poses a moderate health risk for vulnerable individuals such as infants, the elderly, and those with chronic illnesses. The weather agency advised people to avoid heat exposure and to wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose-fitting cotton clothing. Additionally, they recommended covering the head with a cloth, hat, or umbrella.

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer P Krishnamurthy emphasised that comprehensive measures have been implemented to address the anticipated high temperatures of 44 to 45 degrees Celsius, based on directives from the Election Commission and the intense heat wave forecast by the IMD.

Heatwave warning

According to the latest weather bulletin from the IMD, some parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh may face heatwave conditions until May 27.

West Uttar Pradesh may experience heatwave conditions on May 26 and 27, while East Uttar Pradesh is expected to face heatwave conditions from May 25 to 27. Isolated pockets of Delhi may also experience heatwave conditions until May 27.

Delhi Lok Sabha Election 2024

Delhi is set for the Lok Sabha elections, with voting scheduled on Saturday, May 25. Polling will take place from 7 am to 6 pm across all the seven parliamentary constituencies.

In response to the heatwave alert issued by the India Meteorological Department, authorities have made arrangements at polling stations throughout Delhi.

The main contest is between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the INDIA alliance, which includes the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The AAP and Congress have allied to contest the elections in Delhi, with the AAP contesting four seats and the Congress three.

Seven constituencies are: Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi