 Delhi Lok Sabha Election 2024: IMD predicts heatwave conditions on voting day | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi Lok Sabha Election 2024: IMD predicts heatwave conditions on voting day

ByHT News Desk | Written by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
May 24, 2024 12:57 PM IST

Delhi Lok Sabha Election 2024: IMD predicts heatwave conditions on Saturday, May 25, voting day, during which all seven seats will be up for polls.

Delhi Lok Sabha Election 2024: The India Meteorological Department has predicted heatwave conditions at isolated locations in the national capital on Saturday, May 25, coinciding with Phase 6 of the Lok Sabha elections, during which all seven parliamentary seats will be contested. According to the weather department, Delhi is expected to experience a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius.

Delhi Lok Sabha Election 2024: Delhi is expected to experience a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius on Saturday, May 25. (File)(REUTERS)
Delhi Lok Sabha Election 2024: Delhi is expected to experience a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius on Saturday, May 25. (File)(REUTERS)

Full coverage of Lok Sabha Election 2024

“Mainly clear sky. Warm night and heat wave conditions at isolated places. Strong surface winds (speed 25-35 kmph) occasionally in gusty during the day,” the regional meteorological centre, New Delhi predicted for Saturday.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to the meteorological centre, moderate temperatures will be observed on Saturday, May 25. While the heat is manageable for the general public, it poses a moderate health risk for vulnerable individuals such as infants, the elderly, and those with chronic illnesses. The weather agency advised people to avoid heat exposure and to wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose-fitting cotton clothing. Additionally, they recommended covering the head with a cloth, hat, or umbrella.

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer P Krishnamurthy emphasised that comprehensive measures have been implemented to address the anticipated high temperatures of 44 to 45 degrees Celsius, based on directives from the Election Commission and the intense heat wave forecast by the IMD.

Heatwave warning

According to the latest weather bulletin from the IMD, some parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh may face heatwave conditions until May 27.

West Uttar Pradesh may experience heatwave conditions on May 26 and 27, while East Uttar Pradesh is expected to face heatwave conditions from May 25 to 27. Isolated pockets of Delhi may also experience heatwave conditions until May 27.

Delhi Lok Sabha Election 2024

Delhi is set for the Lok Sabha elections, with voting scheduled on Saturday, May 25. Polling will take place from 7 am to 6 pm across all the seven parliamentary constituencies.

In response to the heatwave alert issued by the India Meteorological Department, authorities have made arrangements at polling stations throughout Delhi.

The main contest is between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the INDIA alliance, which includes the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The AAP and Congress have allied to contest the elections in Delhi, with the AAP contesting four seats and the Congress three.

Seven constituencies are: Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Delhi. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi Lok Sabha Election 2024: IMD predicts heatwave conditions on voting day
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On