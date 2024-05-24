 Westerly winds to bring heatwave to Lucknow, Central U.P. - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Westerly winds to bring heatwave to Lucknow, Central U.P.

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 24, 2024 07:14 AM IST

There will not be any respite despite the past three consecutive days of a drop in temperature, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday.

The westerly winds that are scorching West UP are on their way to Central UP and Lucknow in a couple of days, indicating that there will not be any respite despite the past three consecutive days of a drop in temperature, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday.

For Representation: Boys ride a rickshaw on a hot summer day in the old quarters of New Delhi on May 22 (Arun SANKAR / AFP)
For Representation: Boys ride a rickshaw on a hot summer day in the old quarters of New Delhi on May 22 (Arun SANKAR / AFP)

Met department’s Lucknow in-charge, Mohd Danish, informed that the morning and night temperatures will both rise by a few degrees in the coming days, which is the reason for the yellow, orange, and red alerts that have been issued by the IMD, all the way up to May 26.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The maximum temperature in Lucknow on Thursday was 37.4 degrees Celsius, while May 22 saw 39.3 degrees, and 39 degrees on May 21. The temperature started dropping from 41.2 degrees Celsius last Monday. However, the temperature in Lucknow is poised to see another slow rise after this weekend.

While the possibility of rain and thundershowers in isolated areas does provide a silver lining, Danish informed that the Terai region is most likely to get some rainfall, while in the rest of the state it will be negligible. As of now, the IMD has predicted 0.0 mm of rainfall across districts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Westerly winds to bring heatwave to Lucknow, Central U.P.
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On