Westerly winds to bring heatwave to Lucknow, Central U.P.

The westerly winds that are scorching West UP are on their way to Central UP and Lucknow in a couple of days, indicating that there will not be any respite despite the past three consecutive days of a drop in temperature, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday. For Representation: Boys ride a rickshaw on a hot summer day in the old quarters of New Delhi on May 22 (Arun SANKAR / AFP)

Met department’s Lucknow in-charge, Mohd Danish, informed that the morning and night temperatures will both rise by a few degrees in the coming days, which is the reason for the yellow, orange, and red alerts that have been issued by the IMD, all the way up to May 26.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The maximum temperature in Lucknow on Thursday was 37.4 degrees Celsius, while May 22 saw 39.3 degrees, and 39 degrees on May 21. The temperature started dropping from 41.2 degrees Celsius last Monday. However, the temperature in Lucknow is poised to see another slow rise after this weekend.

While the possibility of rain and thundershowers in isolated areas does provide a silver lining, Danish informed that the Terai region is most likely to get some rainfall, while in the rest of the state it will be negligible. As of now, the IMD has predicted 0.0 mm of rainfall across districts.