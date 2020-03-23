e-paper
Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill without discussion

The Union government said it was an “extraordinary situation”, a reference to the coronavirus pandemic, as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the bill for passage.

india Updated: Mar 23, 2020 15:58 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Lok Sabha passed the Finance Bill 2020 without discussion on Monday.
Lok Sabha passed the Finance Bill 2020 without discussion on Monday.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

Lok Sabha passed the Finance Bill 2020 without discussion on Monday.

The Union government said it was an “extraordinary situation”, a reference to the coronavirus pandemic, as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the bill for passage.

The House negated amendments moved by Opposition members.

Parliament is likely to be adjourned sine die on Monday.

