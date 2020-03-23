Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill without discussion
The Union government said it was an “extraordinary situation”, a reference to the coronavirus pandemic, as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the bill for passage.india Updated: Mar 23, 2020 15:58 IST
New Delhi
Lok Sabha passed the Finance Bill 2020 without discussion on Monday.
The Union government said it was an “extraordinary situation”, a reference to the coronavirus pandemic, as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the bill for passage.
The House negated amendments moved by Opposition members.
Parliament is likely to be adjourned sine die on Monday.
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
top news
trending topics