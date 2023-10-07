Lok Sabha polls 2024: UDF draws up election strategies

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala drew up extensive programmes to highlight what it called the “failures” of the LDF government and take political advantage ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year. MM Hassan (Wikimedia Commons)

UDF convenor MM Hassan told reporters on Friday that the front will hold a “cooperative conclave” in Thiruvananthapuram on October 16 to corner the government over the alleged fraud and corruption in cooperative banks and societies controlled by the CPI(M) in the state. The Enforcement Directorate is currently probing the alleged ₹300 crore fraud and money laundering at the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank, controlled by the CPI(M) in Thrissur.

On October 18, the UDF will hold a mega protest outside the secretariat with 50,000 workers in attendance from across the state. The protest is against a slew of issues including delay in payment of dues to ration shop owners, apathy towards farmers, price hike and allegations of corruption in installation of AI cameras and the suspicious payments case against the chief minister’s daughter. In the run-up to the event, there will be panchayat-level padayatras taken out by UDF workers, he said.

Hassan said the Congress-led front will also organise public meetings in each of the 140 assembly constituencies where the “charge sheet” against the LDF government in terms of its alleged corruption and maladministration will be pointed out to the people. These meetings will follow the assembly constituency-wise hearings organised by the LDF government in which the chief minister and his cabinet are directly taking part to hear public concerns and grievances.

“While the CM and his ministers are expected to talk about their achievements at their meetings, we will highlight the real picture of a crumbling Kerala. The deterioration in law and order, financial distress, crises in farming and educational sectors are some of the issues we will talk about,” Hassan said.

