Lok Sabha polls: Qutub Minar lit up in spirit of 'Jashn-e-Matdan' | Watch

The Lok Sabha elections, which began on April 19, are currently in progress across the nation. Amid this excitement, the Qutub Minar, situated in New Delhi, showcased the spirit of 'Jashn-e-Matdan' with its vibrant presentation of the 'Chunav Ka Parv' theme. Qutub Minar showcasing the spirit of 'Jash-e-Matdan' with its vibrant presentation of the 'Chunav Ka Parv' theme.(X/Election Commission)

The Election Commission took to X on Saturday and posted a video of the iconic Qutub Minar as it lit up to celebrate the spirit of elections and voting. The ECI wrote on X, “… Let's celebrate this festivity by casting our votes #GeneralElections2024.”

On Friday, phase -2 of general elections 2024 was held in the country. Polling commenced across 88 parliamentary constituencies at 7am. The country recorded an approximate voter turnout of 64 percentage in the polls. Voters from 13 states and one UT participated in the elections braving the hot weather conditions. From newlyweds to senior citizens, tribals to IT professionals, PwDs, women and youngsters, all were seen casting their votes at the respective polling centres. Arrangements, including drinking water, medical kits and fans, were made for voters at polling stations to combat the heat.

Stringent security measures were implemented at polling centres to maintain law and order. Webcasting was reportedly done in over 1 lakh polling stations.

Some of the polling officials and voters were seen wearing their traditional attires to celebrate ‘Chunav ka Parv’. In Rajasthan's Sikar constituency, women voters were seen in traditional attire. In the Varuna constituency in Karnataka, polling staff dressed in traditional wear welcomed the voters.

In phase 2, voters from 46 villages in Bastar and Kanker constituencies in Chhattisgarh cast their vote in a polling booth set up in their own village for the first time for general elections. A total of 102 new polling stations (Phase 1&2 elections) were set up for the first time in these constituencies.