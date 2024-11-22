Lokayukta raids 4 govt officials in Karnataka, finds disproportionate assets worth 26cr

The Karnataka Lokayukta Police unearthed assets worth ₹26.66 crore during raids conducted on the properties of four government officials at four locations across the state on Thursday. Following the simultaneous searches, disproportionate asset (DA) cases were registered against the four officials, suspected of amassing wealth beyond their legitimate sources of income, officers aware of the matter said. A huge cache of cash, jewellery and other valuables recovered during the raids in Karnataka on Thursday. (ANI)

Lokayukta IGP A Subramanyeshwara Rao said that the raids were conducted simultaneously in Bengaluru, Mandya, and Mangaluru following a tip-off. “We have registered four separate cases and launched investigations,” he said, adding that further inquiries are underway to trace the full extent of the illegal wealth amassed by the accused.

The raids targeted the residences, offices, and other properties of the accused, exposing a pattern of misuse of official positions to acquire illicit assets. Among them, NK Thippeswamy, director of town and country planning in Bengaluru, was found to possess assets valued at ₹3.38 crore. The investigation revealed the properties worth ₹2.5 crore and included one site, two houses, and 7.5 acres of agricultural land. Additionally, ₹8 lakh in cash, gold ornaments worth ₹58.73 lakh, and vehicles valued at ₹29.1 lakh were recovered, they added.

In another case, Mohan K, superintendent of excise in Bengaluru South, was found to own assets amounting to ₹4.37 crore. The assets included three sites, two houses, and 2.25 acres of agricultural land, along with ₹44.58-lakh gold ornaments, vehicles worth ₹35 lakh, and ₹35 lakh in fixed deposits, officers said.

The managing director of Cauveri Neeravari Nigama Limited (CNNL), Mahesh, was discovered to possess ₹6.89 crore worth of assets. The findings included 25 sites, one house, and 25 acres of agricultural land. Movable assets such as ₹1.82 lakh in cash, ₹15 lakh in gold ornaments, ₹25 lakh worth of vehicles, and ₹1.71 crore in other valuables were also seized, they added.

The most significant discovery was made in Mangaluru, where MC Krishnaveni, a senior geologist, was found to have assets worth ₹11.93 crore. These included three sites, a flat in Yelahanka, an under-construction commercial complex, and 26 acres of agricultural land used as a coffee plantation. Other recoveries included ₹66.71 lakh worth of ornaments, ₹60 lakh in vehicles, and ₹24.40 lakh in household articles, they further said.