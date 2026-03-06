The Karnataka Lokayukta police carried out coordinated raids on eight government officials across the state on Thursday, uncovering alleged disproportionate assets worth more than ₹35.6 crore, officials said. Lokayukta uncovers ₹35.6-cr assets in raids

Search operations began early in the morning at more than 42 locations linked to the accused officers, including their residences, offices and properties belonging to relatives. The raids were conducted as part of disproportionate assets cases registered at Lokayukta police stations in Bengaluru, Mandya, Gadag, Mysuru, Vijayapura and Yadagiri.

According to officials, investigators found that the eight officers together possessed immovable assets valued at ₹24.05 crore and movable assets worth ₹11.59 crore, taking the total value of the assets under scrutiny to ₹35.65 crore.

Among those raided was chief executive officer of the Singanayakanahalli Raita Seva Sahakara Sangha, Shashidhar R, in Yelahanka taluk. Lokayukta teams searched five locations linked to him and found four sites, two houses and two acres of agricultural land collectively valued at around ₹4.25 crore. Officials also discovered cash, gold and silver ornaments, vehicles and fixed deposits worth ₹90.59 lakh.

Searches were also conducted at six locations connected to Dr HC Indresh, an associate professor at the Veterinary College in Hebbal. Preliminary findings suggest assets worth more than ₹2.53 crore were linked to him.

The other officials against whom searches were conducted include Vasanth Valappa Naik, chief engineer in the Public Works Department in Bengaluru city; Sathish S, assistant executive engineer in the PWD in Mandya district; MK Surakod, a Backward Classes and Minorities officer in Gadag district; Asif Iqbal Khaleel in Mysuru; Prakash Irappa Ghodbale, an engineer in Vijayapura; and Veeresh Rudraiah Hiremath, an electrical inspector in Yadagiri.

Investigators said the largest value of assets was allegedly linked to Khaleel, an assistant executive engineer with the Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board in Mysuru. His assets were estimated at around ₹8.81 crore.

Lokayukta officials said the raids were conducted following complaints and intelligence inputs alleging accumulation of wealth beyond known income sources. Multiple teams carried out the searches for several hours, examining property documents, financial records and valuables.

Authorities said further investigation is under way to determine the exact extent of the assets and whether others were involved in helping conceal them.