Suspension of Indian-origin doctor over sexual assault upheld in UK

London The high court in London upheld the 12-month suspension of Dr Prashant Sankaye, a musculoskeletal specialist, after a medical tribunal earlier found he groped a woman patient in 2020.

Justice Charles Bourne on Monday dismissed Dr Sankaye’s appeal, accepting that the patient, whose identity was kept hidden, was an honest witness and “there was no alternative explanation for her perception of the touching”.

According to the allegations, the 48-year-old radiologist touched the patient inappropriately at European Scanning Centre in Marylebone, London,during an ultrasound of her back in July 2020.

The woman, who also worked as a receptionist in the same clinic, told a woman radiologist what happened the same day and three days later gave a written statement to the management. The matter was then referred to the Medical Practitioners Tribunal.

Dr Sankaye denies the allegations.

The Tribunal in October 2022ruled that Dr Sankaye was guilty of sexual misconduct, which, it said “was opportunistic and formed a short part of the overall physical examination”. It recommended a 12 month suspension as an appropriate measure.

Dr Sankaye had appealed in the high court saying that the tribunal’s decision was wrong, citing, among his other defences, the lack of the criticisms or allegations against him during his career of 30 years.

Dr Sankaye completed MBBS from University of Mumbai in 1998 and has been in the UK since 2004. In 2012 he became a member of the Royal College of Radiologists. In 2020, he became the head of the Musculoskeletal Radiology at Imperial College, London.