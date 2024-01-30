Lone RS seat falling vacant on expiry of Nadda's term can go to Sonia or Priyanka: HP Cong chief

"We would discuss the matter with senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the seat could go to them if they are willing," Singh said when asked about sending their names from the state. HT Image

Sonia Gandhi contested from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 general election. Priyanka Gandhi is neither a member of the Lok Sabha nor the Rajya Sabha at present.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

"The names of Sonia Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi Vadra can be considered if they so desire," she told mediapersons here in reply to a question on the sidelines of a function to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 76th death anniversary.

Following declaration of schedule for the elections to 56 Rajya Sabha seats, including one in Himachal Pradesh, search has begun in the Congress party which has a clear majority of 40 out of 68 seats in the state assembly.

The seat is falling vacant on April 2 following expiry of the six-year term of Nadda, who was elected in 2018 after the BJP returned to power in the state.

The polling for the lone seat would be held next month during the Budget session (February 14 to 29) of the state assembly and the Congress candidate's victory is a foregone conclusion.

At present, all three Rajya Sabha seats from the state are held by the BJP. Besides Nadda, two other Rajya members from the state are Indu Goswami and Sikender Kumar.