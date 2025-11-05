‘Look at Sardar ji’: Rahul Gandhi says even CEC's colleagues know he's lying

Taking a dig at what he called was “gyaan” from Gyanesh - a reference to chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar - Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday played a video from a recent EC presser and claimed even his “sardar ji” colleague's face looks like he can smell lies. Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at CEC Gyanesh Kumar on Wednesday, saying even his colleagues know he is lying. (Grab from YouTube/Rahul Gandhi)

What was being much-anticipated to be the “Hydrogen Bomb” presser turned out to be a press conference on ‘H Files’ on Wednesday as Rahul Gandhi claimed he was furnishing proofs on how Congress would have swept Haryana election but could not due to manipulation of voter list carried out by the Election Commission of India.

One of the slides of his press conference played an earlier press conference o the poll body, in which CEC Gyanesh Kumar had rejected Rahul Gandhi's claims voter list fraud and vote “chori” (theft).

‘Look at Sardar ji’ | Watch Rahul's swipe at CEC Present during that press conference with Gyanesh Kumar were election commissioners Vivek Joshi and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, whose face Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday claimed to hint that the CEC was lying.

“Look nobody else is convinced, look at the Sardar ji he is looking like ye [Gyanesh Kumar] toh jhooth bol raha hai [he is lying],” Rahul Gandhi said during the presser on Monday as Gyanesh Kumar's briefing explaining how some homeless people are in the voter lists played in the background.