'Looks like a story of Salim-Javed': Devendra Fadnavis after attack on ex-minister Anil Deshmukh

Calling the attack on Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) and Former Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh "a story of iconic screenwriting duo Salim-Javed," Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that the attack looks like a story to gain "sympathy" as they see their defeat in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (HT FILE)

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis said, "It is like a Salim-Javed story...The 8-10kg stone didn't damage either the windscreen or the car bonnet. The stone which was thrown from behind should have hurt him on the rear side of the head. It happens only in Rajnikant movies that the stone thrown from behind can hit a person on the front side...This attack looks like a story to gain sympathy as they see their defeat before them."

The comments came after Deshmukh's car was allegedly attacked with stones on the Katol-Jalalkheda road in the Katol Assembly constituency on Monday. Deshmukh sustained injuries in the incident and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Earlier today, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut criticised Devendra Fadnavis, for the worsening law and order situation in the state following the recent attack on former minister Anil Deshmukh.

Speaking to reporters, Raut said, "The law & order in Maharashtra has completely collapsed. Never before did such violence take place in this state during elections. Devendra Fadnavis is the current Home Minister. A conspiracy to murder the former Home Minister of the state occurred in his city... Who is responsible (for this)? First of all, the Election Commission is responsible for this."

The Nagpur Rural Police have registered an attempt to murder case against four unidentified individuals in connection with the attack on Anil Deshmukh. Deshmukh was campaigning for his son on the last day of campaigning for the upcoming assembly elections when the incident took place.

Deshmukh's son Salil is contesting the election from the Katol seat on NCP Sharad Pawar's ticket against BJP's Charansingh Thakur.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.