Attack on Anil Deshmukh: Case filed against 4 unidentified persons

A day after stones were thrown at Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader and former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh's car in Nagpur, a case has been registered against four unidentified persons on charges of attempt to murder, news agency PTI reported. Damaged windshield of the car of former Maharashtra minister and NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh after stones were hurled at the car in Nagpur district, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (PTI)

Anil Deshmukh, who sustained a head injury, was immediately taken to the Katol Civil Hospital for treatment. He was later shifted to a private hospital.

The attack took place around 8pm when Anil Deshmukh was returning to Katol after attending a meeting in Narkhed village. The NCP (SP) has demanded a high-level probe into the incident which occurred on the last day of campaigning for the Maharashtra assembly elections scheduled on November 20.

On Tuesday, Nagpur Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) said they took serious cognisance of the incident.

A forensic team has visited the incident spot to collect technical evidence, he said, PTI reported. Poddar said investigation has been handed over to the deputy SP of Katol.

The police have also appealed to the people not to pay attention to any rumours.

Anil Deshmukh's son, Salil Deshmukh, is contesting from the Katol assembly constituency on the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) ticket against BJP's Charansingh Thakur.

Politicians react



The incident has sparked calls for accountability and swift action against those responsible by politicians.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said that the attack on Deshmukh is shocking.

“The attack on former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh is shocking. Violence has absolutely no place in our politics or society. Urge authorities to take swift action against the perpetrators,” Chadha wrote on X.

Former Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also condemned the attack, saying that violence has no place in a democratic society.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said the attack on Anil Deshmukh reflects as a sign of lawlessness in Maharashtra.

“The attack on former Maharashtra Home Minister Shri Anil Deshmukh is extremely worrisome and yet again a reminder of how goons have brazenly been functioning under this Mahajhoothi government. Wishing him a speedy recovery,” Priyanka wrote in a post.