e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Lord Christ devoted his life to serving others’: PM Modi in Good Friday message

‘Lord Christ devoted his life to serving others’: PM Modi in Good Friday message

Good Friday is a significant day for the Christian community since it commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

india Updated: Apr 10, 2020 09:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A priest rehearses celebrations of Good Friday liturgy at a church in Berlin, Germany, on April 9.
A priest rehearses celebrations of Good Friday liturgy at a church in Berlin, Germany, on April 9. (Reuters Photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Good Friday by remembering Jesus Christ in his wish on Twitter.

“Lord Christ devoted his life to serving others. His courage and righteousness stand out and so does his sense of justice. On Good Friday, we remember Lord Christ and his commitment to truth, service and justice,” he tweeted today.

 

Good Friday is also known as Great Friday, Black Friday, Easter Friday or Holy Friday, and this year it falls on April 10.

It is a significant day for the Christian community since it commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Judas betrayed Jesus, and Christians believed that Jesus came back three days after being crucified, on the day known as Easter.

The word ‘good’ in Good Friday means pious or holy. The death of Jesus signifies forgiveness for all of the sins of mankind, with Jesus sacrificing himself for the good of humankind.

But this year, the day is being marked in a subdued manner.

There was no gathering at churches in Kerala due to lockdown declared by the government to prevent spread of novel coronavirus.

Several important rituals including washing of feet were skipped during the ceremonies held at the churches, attended by priests in limited numbers.

The torch-lit Way of the Cross procession at Rome’s Colosseum on Good Friday is a traditional highlight that normally draws large crowds of pilgrims, tourists and Romans. But this year, like all public religious gatherings in locked-down Italy, it has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Instead of presiding over the procession at the ancient arena, Pope Francis will lead the Good Friday ritual this year in a night-time ceremony closed to the public in St. Peter’s Square.

Good Friday is a day of mourning, and people keep fasts and pray to the Lord. It is a day to remind oneself of Jesus Christ’s sacrifices.

tags
top news
At UNSC meet, the US spotlights origin of Covid-19 in swipe at Beijing
At UNSC meet, the US spotlights origin of Covid-19 in swipe at Beijing
Coronavirus cases in India mount to 6,412, death toll touches 199
Coronavirus cases in India mount to 6,412, death toll touches 199
India sets up 1,200 Covid-19 containment zones; Maharashtra tops this list
India sets up 1,200 Covid-19 containment zones; Maharashtra tops this list
Covid-19 in India: Food prices surge 3 times as supply chain takes a hit
Covid-19 in India: Food prices surge 3 times as supply chain takes a hit
‘J-K has been, is, shall continue to be an integral part’: India to China
‘J-K has been, is, shall continue to be an integral part’: India to China
Woman, 50, rides 1,400 km on scooty to bring back son stranded in Andhra
Woman, 50, rides 1,400 km on scooty to bring back son stranded in Andhra
Pakistan pledges $3 mn to Saarc Covid-19 Fund proposed by PM Modi. Then, a rider
Pakistan pledges $3 mn to Saarc Covid-19 Fund proposed by PM Modi. Then, a rider
Volkswagen to furlough 1,500 workers at this auto plant starting April 11
Volkswagen to furlough 1,500 workers at this auto plant starting April 11
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news