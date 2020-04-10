‘Lord Christ devoted his life to serving others’: PM Modi in Good Friday message

india

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 09:18 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Good Friday by remembering Jesus Christ in his wish on Twitter.

“Lord Christ devoted his life to serving others. His courage and righteousness stand out and so does his sense of justice. On Good Friday, we remember Lord Christ and his commitment to truth, service and justice,” he tweeted today.

Good Friday is also known as Great Friday, Black Friday, Easter Friday or Holy Friday, and this year it falls on April 10.

It is a significant day for the Christian community since it commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Judas betrayed Jesus, and Christians believed that Jesus came back three days after being crucified, on the day known as Easter.

The word ‘good’ in Good Friday means pious or holy. The death of Jesus signifies forgiveness for all of the sins of mankind, with Jesus sacrificing himself for the good of humankind.

But this year, the day is being marked in a subdued manner.

There was no gathering at churches in Kerala due to lockdown declared by the government to prevent spread of novel coronavirus.

Several important rituals including washing of feet were skipped during the ceremonies held at the churches, attended by priests in limited numbers.

The torch-lit Way of the Cross procession at Rome’s Colosseum on Good Friday is a traditional highlight that normally draws large crowds of pilgrims, tourists and Romans. But this year, like all public religious gatherings in locked-down Italy, it has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Instead of presiding over the procession at the ancient arena, Pope Francis will lead the Good Friday ritual this year in a night-time ceremony closed to the public in St. Peter’s Square.

Good Friday is a day of mourning, and people keep fasts and pray to the Lord. It is a day to remind oneself of Jesus Christ’s sacrifices.