7 killed after private bus collides with auto in Andhra’s Palnadu district: Police

“Four passengers died on the spot, while two died at Guntur government general hospital and another succumbed to injuries at the Chilakaluripet government hospital,” a police official from Chilakaluripet told reporters.

The accident happened near Adda Road in Chilakaluripet mandal, when the private bus, which was travelling from Vijayawada towards Tirupati, rammed into the auto carrying 15 passengers.

Seven people were killed while eight others, including four children, got injured when a private bus collided with an auto-rickshaw in which they were travelling in Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu district on Thursday, police said.

How are the injured passengers from the Andhra Pradesh bus accident being treated?

How are the injured passengers from the Andhra Pradesh bus accident being treated?

Why did the bus and auto collide in Andhra Pradesh?

Why did the bus and auto collide in Andhra Pradesh?

What were the circumstances surrounding the bus accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu district?

What were the circumstances surrounding the bus accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu district?

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The deceased were identified as Bontha Babu (62), Bontha Manemma (55), Sampurnamma (70), Lakshmamma (75), Gangamma (50), Chautapalli Suvartha (45) and Mariyamma (45).

According to police, all victims were residents of Veluru village in Chilakaluripet mandal. They had travelled to Kondamanjuluru in the neighbouring district to attend a birthday celebration and were returning to their native village when the accident occurred.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals for emergency treatment.

“The eight injured persons, including four children, are undergoing treatment at Guntur GGH. Their condition is being closely monitored by doctors,” the police official said.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu his condolences over the fatal road accident at Chilakaluripet.

A statement from the CMO said Naidu conveyed his condolences to the families of the seven victims and expressed concern over the injuries suffered by the others.

“Officials informed him that the deceased were residents of Veluru village in Chilakaluripet mandal and that the injured had been shifted to Guntur GGH for treatment,” the statement said.

The chief minister directed officials to ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical care.