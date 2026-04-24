Loud explosion reported in J&K's Kishtwar, army refutes reports of plane crash

A loud explosion was reported in the forest area of Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. A view of the snow-capped mountains following a fresh spell of snowfall, in Kishtwar. (Representative image/ANI)

The sound was allegedly heard in the forest belt of Paddar in Kishtwar district, where the locals claimed to have seen thick smoke billowing out of the woods. Following the incident, reports suggested a plane crash at the site, speculations which were later refuted by the Indian Army.

“There are certain media outlets and SM handles claiming an IAF aircraft has crashed near Kishtwar. This report is false,” a spokesperson for the Indian Air Force said in a statement.

The spokesperson further stated, “All media outlets are requested to verify information from official sources before publishing/transmitting.”