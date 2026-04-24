Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Loud explosion reported in J&K's Kishtwar, army refutes reports of plane crash

    The incident occurred in the forest belt of Paddar in Kishtwar district, where the locals claimed to have seen thick smoke billowing out of the woods.

    Updated on: Apr 24, 2026 6:44 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    A loud explosion was reported in the forest area of Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

    A view of the snow-capped mountains following a fresh spell of snowfall, in Kishtwar. (Representative image/ANI)
    A view of the snow-capped mountains following a fresh spell of snowfall, in Kishtwar. (Representative image/ANI)

    The sound was allegedly heard in the forest belt of Paddar in Kishtwar district, where the locals claimed to have seen thick smoke billowing out of the woods. Following the incident, reports suggested a plane crash at the site, speculations which were later refuted by the Indian Army.

    “There are certain media outlets and SM handles claiming an IAF aircraft has crashed near Kishtwar. This report is false,” a spokesperson for the Indian Air Force said in a statement.

    The spokesperson further stated, “All media outlets are requested to verify information from official sources before publishing/transmitting.”

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and PM Modi address LIVE
    News/India News/Loud Explosion Reported In J&K's Kishtwar, Army Refutes Reports Of Plane Crash
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes