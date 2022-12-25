Home / India News / Tunisha Sharma suicide love jihad or...: BJP MLA Ram Kadam assures 100% justice

Tunisha Sharma suicide love jihad or...: BJP MLA Ram Kadam assures 100% justice

india news
Published on Dec 25, 2022 02:57 PM IST

If there is any ‘love jihad’ angle behind actor Tunisha Sharma's death, police will probe it and identify the organisation responsible, BJP MLA Ram Kadam said on Sunday as Sheezan Khan was sent to 4-day police custody.

Actor Sheezan Khan has been sent to 4-day police custody in Tunisha Sharma death case.
Actor Sheezan Khan has been sent to 4-day police custody in Tunisha Sharma death case.
ByPoulomi Ghosh

BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Sunday said if there is any love-jihad angle in television actor Tunisha Sharma's suicide case, then the police will probe that and take action against the organisation behind it. Tunisha Sharma's family will get justice, the BJP MLA said adding the communal angle after actor Sheezan Khan was arrested and sent to police custody for four days based on the complaint of Tunisha Sharma's mother.

“The case will be thoroughly probed and all aspected will be considered whether it is a case of live jihad or anything. The accused will not be spared. Tunisha's family will get justice 100%,” the MLA said.

Tunisha was believed to be in a relationship with Sheezan Khan and the couple broke up 15 days ago following which Tunisha reportedly went into depression. The 21-year-old actor died by suicide on the shooting sets on Saturday. A case under Section 306 of the IPC has been registered against Sheezan Khan. There was no suicide note found and the cops said they are investigating both the murder and the suicide angles.

'Love jihad' is a term used to describe the relationship between a Muslim man and a Hindu woman with a motive for conversion. However, this is not an official term and is mostly used by right-wing activists.

Tunisha Sharma found hanging in sets

On the sets of a serial in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district, Tunisha Sharma was found hanging inside the washroom after the washroom door was broken down. People on the sets said after the tea break during the shooting schedule, Tunisha went to the toilet and did not come back. The police broke open the door.

Sheezan Khan's lawyer says allegations baseless

After Sheezan Khan was sent to 4-day police custody, his lawyer Sharad Rai said there was no evidence against him and all the allegations were baseless.

Tunisha Sharma-Sheezan Khan relationship: What police said

Mumbai Police said Tunisha Sharma's breakup with Sheezan Khan might have prompted her to take the extreme step as Tunisha was under stress after their separation. Amid rumours that Tunisha Sharma was probably pregnant, the autopsy report specified hanging as the cause of Tunisha's death

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
suicide love jihad ram kadam + 1 more
suicide love jihad ram kadam

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 25, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out