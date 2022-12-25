Tunisha Sharma suicide love jihad or...: BJP MLA Ram Kadam assures 100% justice

BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Sunday said if there is any love-jihad angle in television actor Tunisha Sharma's suicide case, then the police will probe that and take action against the organisation behind it. Tunisha Sharma's family will get justice, the BJP MLA said adding the communal angle after actor Sheezan Khan was arrested and sent to police custody for four days based on the complaint of Tunisha Sharma's mother.

“The case will be thoroughly probed and all aspected will be considered whether it is a case of live jihad or anything. The accused will not be spared. Tunisha's family will get justice 100%,” the MLA said.

Tunisha was believed to be in a relationship with Sheezan Khan and the couple broke up 15 days ago following which Tunisha reportedly went into depression. The 21-year-old actor died by suicide on the shooting sets on Saturday. A case under Section 306 of the IPC has been registered against Sheezan Khan. There was no suicide note found and the cops said they are investigating both the murder and the suicide angles.

'Love jihad' is a term used to describe the relationship between a Muslim man and a Hindu woman with a motive for conversion. However, this is not an official term and is mostly used by right-wing activists.

Tunisha Sharma found hanging in sets

On the sets of a serial in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district, Tunisha Sharma was found hanging inside the washroom after the washroom door was broken down. People on the sets said after the tea break during the shooting schedule, Tunisha went to the toilet and did not come back. The police broke open the door.

Sheezan Khan's lawyer says allegations baseless

After Sheezan Khan was sent to 4-day police custody, his lawyer Sharad Rai said there was no evidence against him and all the allegations were baseless.

Tunisha Sharma-Sheezan Khan relationship: What police said

Mumbai Police said Tunisha Sharma's breakup with Sheezan Khan might have prompted her to take the extreme step as Tunisha was under stress after their separation. Amid rumours that Tunisha Sharma was probably pregnant, the autopsy report specified hanging as the cause of Tunisha's death

