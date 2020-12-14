Low temperatures in Rajasthan, Mount Abu freezes at 0.4 degrees Celsius

india

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 15:00 IST

Mercury dipped below freezing point in Mount Abu, the sole hill station of Rajasthan, where the night temperature was 0.4 degrees Celsius.

In the plains, Sikar was the coldest place with a minimum of 4.5 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological department here on Monday.

The night temperatures in Pilani, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Churu and Ganganagar were 6.4, 7.4, 7.6, 7.7 and 8.9 degrees Celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, dense fog was witnessed in Bikaner, Ganganagar, Churu, Hanumangarh, Jhunjhunu and Sikar in the morning.