Lower berths in railways for senior citizens, women: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

ByNeha LM Tripathi
Mar 19, 2025 08:05 PM IST

6-7 lower berths per coach in sleeper class, 4-5 lower berths per coach in 3AC, and 3-4 lower berths per coach in 2AC classes for senior citizens, female above 45, pregnant women

New Delhi: The Indian Railways (IR) has earmarked a combined quota of six to seven lower berths per coach in sleeper class, four to five lower berths per coach in 3AC, and three to four lower berths per coach in 2AC classes for senior citizens, female passengers above 45 years of age and pregnant women, railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, said on Wednesday.

In a written reply to Samajwadi Party lawmaker Utkarsh Verma, railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that Indian Railways provided a subsidy of Rs.56,993 crore on passenger tickets in 2022-23 (Mint)
In a written reply to Samajwadi Party lawmaker Utkarsh Verma, Vaishnaw said that Indian Railways provided a subsidy of Rs.56,993 crore on passenger tickets in 2022-23, which amounts to a concession of 46% on average for every person travelling on the Railways.

He added that further concessions beyond this subsidy are continuing for persons with disabilities, 11 categories of patients, and eight categories of students.

The minister said that the Indian Railways has taken various steps including, “allotment of lower berths to senior citizens and female passengers aged 45 years and above automatically, even if no choice is given—subject to availability; earmarking of a combined quota of six to seven lower berths per coach in sleeper class, four to five lower berths per coach in air conditioned 3-tier (3AC), and three to four lower berths per coach in air conditioned 2-tier (2AC) classes (depending on the number of coaches of that class in the train) for senior citizens, female passengers aged 45 years and above, and pregnant women.”

The Indian Railways has earmarked a reservation quota of four berths in Sleeper class (including two lower berths), four berths in 3AC/3E (including two lower berths), and four seats in reserved second sitting (2S) or air-conditioned chair car (CC) in all Mail/Express trains, including Rajdhani and Shatabdi, irrespective of whether concession facilities are available for persons with disabilities, Vaishnaw said.

In cases where lower berths are vacant during the journey, priority is given to senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and pregnant women who may have initially been assigned middle or upper berths, Vaishnaw added.

