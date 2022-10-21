Low-pressure area likely to intensify into cyclonic storm over Bay of Bengal

A low-pressure area is likely to gradually intensify into a cyclonic storm over west central and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal by Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. It is expected to move gradually north-northeastwards and closer to the West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts on Tuesday, skirting Odisha.

The IMD said a trough was separately running from cyclonic circulation over the north Andaman Sea and neighbourhood to the Tamil Nadu coast across the south Bay of Bengal in lower tropospheric levels. It was expected to bring widespread rainfall with isolated heavy showers and thunderstorms in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe until the weekend.

“Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during 19th–22nd October 2022. Isolated light rainfall/snowfall over Western Himalayan Region during the next two days. Dry weather is very likely to prevail over most parts of northwest and central India,” the IMD said.

It added conditions are likely to become favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Odisha.