LPG prices go up by ₹60 as Iran-US war sends ripples across the world

Energy supply disruptions due to the war in West Asia have hit the common man as State-run oil marketing companies on Saturday raised cooking gas prices across the country by ₹60 per 14.2 kg cylinder, taking the price of domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders in Delhi to ₹913 — the highest retail price since August 2023.

According to industry executives, the current rate hike reflects a partial transmission of the impact caused by an energy supply crunch in West Asia after the war in the region disrupted tanker movement through the Strait of Hormuz. This triggered a surge in benchmark Brent crude prices to $94.64 a barrel in Friday’s session before settling at $93.32, a nearly 27% jump in just one week. Similarly, halting of liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies from Qatar saw Asian spot LNG prices surging more than double from about $10 per metric million British thermal unit (mmBtu) to about $25 mmBtu.

People aware of the matter, requesting anonymity, said that State-run companies are unlikely to raise petrol and diesel prices immediately as they have significant cushion to shield the consumer from the price shock. HT on March 6 reported that State-run refiners’ combined net profit exceeded ₹57,810 crore in the first nine months of FY26, a 192% increase from the ₹19,768 crore they earned in the same period in FY25.

The firms, however, decided to raise kitchen fuel rates for Indian households –– the first hike in 11 months. Cooking gas price in India was last raised by ₹50 a cylinder to ₹853 per cylinder on April 8, 2025.

City-wise retail prices vary because of transportation costs and local levies. The cost of a cylinder jumped to ₹939 in Kolkata from ₹879 on Saturday. Similarly, it cost ₹912.50 a cylinder in Mumbai (from ₹852.50) and ₹928.50 in Chennai (from ₹868.50).

Price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders, used for industrial purposes, also jumped by ₹114.50 to ₹1,883 per cylinder in Delhi.

Three state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) –– Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) –– dominate the retail LPG sector in the country. Poor households will also pay a higher price for gas, but they will continue to get the ₹300 per cylinder subsidy under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY).