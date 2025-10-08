Search
LPG truck overturns on Jaipur-Ajmer highway, triggers multiple explosions | Video

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Oct 08, 2025 12:22 am IST

Scary visuals, taken from a distance, of the incident surfaced on social media, capturing the series of explosions after the LPG truck accident.

A major accident was reported on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway near Dudu village in Mauzamabad tehsil of Jaipur, where a truck carrying multiple LPG cylinders overturned on Tuesday night.

The accident reportedly took place on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway, near Dudu village(PTI video grab)
The accident reportedly took place on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway, near Dudu village(PTI video grab)

The accident triggered a series of loud explosions, which affected several other vehicles in the vicinity as well, though the extent of damage and casualties is yet to be confirmed.

Scary visuals, taken from a distance, of the incident surfaced on social media, capturing the series of explosions.

Traffic on the busy highway was completely halted. Rescue and fire operations were underway at the time of last update in this report at 12 am.

Rajasthan chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma asked the deputy chief minister Prem Chand Bairwa and MLA Kailash Verma to reach the spot to take stock of the situation, PTI news agency reported.

Jaipur district collector and other senior officers were also on their way.

In December last year, an LPG tanker collided with a truck near Bhankrota in Jaipur on the same highway, sparking a massive fireball that turned a stretch of the highway into an inferno, killing 19 people.

