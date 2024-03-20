LS polls campaign: Jagan to embark on statewide bus tour from March 27

Andhra Pradesh chief minister and YSR Congress president YS Jaganmohan Reddy will embark on a statewide bus yatra commencing March 27 as part of his electoral campaign for the upcoming assembly and Lok Sabha polls, party bearers aware of the matter said on Tuesday. Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy greets the supporters during the 'Siddham Sabha' public meeting at Medarametla in Prakasam on March 10. (ANI)

Speaking with the reporters, YSRCP general secretary and advisor to the state government on public affairs Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the bus yatra, named as “Memanthaa Siddham” (We all are ready), will begin from Idupulapaya estate in Kadapa district, after the CM pays floral tribute to his father late YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s samadhi.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Before that, Jagan will address a public rally at Proddatur, before leaving for Idupulapaya estate to start the bus yatra. “The bus yatra is aimed at reaching out to the maximum number of people, besides activating the party cadre for the electoral battle,” Reddy said.

He said the bus yatra would continue up to April 18, when the election notification would be issued and the nomination process would start. After that, Jagan will go on addressing rallies as part of a regular election campaign, he said.

As part of “Memantha Siddham” bus yatra, the YSRCP chief would conduct meetings in all the regions. “The yatra will cover all the districts except four, where he had already addressed ‘Siddham’ preparatory meetings. There will be an interaction session in the morning and a public meeting in the afternoon. As part of the interaction, suggestions would be received from the people to further improve the performance of the government,” Reddy said.

On Monday, Jagan addressed a meeting of party regional coordinators at the camp office to discuss the details of the election campaign. He asked the party leaders to visit all village and ward secretariats and seek the people’s support.

“The party candidates should plan their schedule in such a way to meet the people in their respective constituencies by visiting all village and ward secretariats to interact with the people and seek their support,” he said. He further asked the regional coordinators to guide the candidates on formulating the road map.

Jagan asked the regional coordinators to take steps to establish good coordination between the party leaders and cadre in every constituency aiming at the target of winning all 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats.

“You should stand by the candidates and the cadre in all constituencies assessing the situation periodically and guiding them. You should also strive to make the forthcoming bus yatras successful,” he told the coordinators.