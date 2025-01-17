Lucknow, The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court will hear on Friday the case pertaining to a contentious piece of land declared as enemy property in Lucknow's posh Gomtinagar area. Lucknow Bench to hear on Friday case related to land declared enemy property

The state counsel on Thursday submitted in a sealed cover documents related to the case for the court's consideration.

The court, hearing a plea by Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party MLA Abbas Ansari challenging the declaration of the land as enemy property, directed the continuation of the case on Friday.

A bench comprising Justices Rajan Roy and B R Singh issued the order while hearing separate petitions filed by Abbas Ansari, Asma Hussain, Faraz Hussain, Nadim-Ur-Rahman and others.

The case garnered national attention after the Supreme Court on January 9 expressed displeasure over delays in the high court proceedings despite its earlier directive for a timely hearing.

The apex court had also ordered all parties to maintain the status quo on the disputed land.

Abbas Ansari filed a petition in 2023 challenging an order passed by the Sadar sub-divisional magistrate on August 14, 2020 cancelling his entry besides that of Omar Ansari and Mukhtar Ansari from Gata Number 93 located in Jiamau and declaring the property as enemy property.

The land in question, measuring approximately five bighas and three biswas, was reportedly used by the Ansari family to construct a building without legal sanction.

The Lucknow Development Authority alleged that the Ansaris secured the land entry through fraudulent means.

Following the declaration of the land as enemy property, the government initiated a redevelopment project on the site, constructing houses for the underprivileged.

The SDM's order noted that the Ansaris manipulated records to claim ownership, despite the property being designated as enemy property — a classification for properties belonging to individuals or entities associated with enemy nations, which subsequently vests in the government.

The high court decided to review the matter further after examining the sealed documents.

The next hearing is scheduled for Friday and the court's decision is awaited on this politically sensitive and legally complex issue.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.