Lucknow mall employee alleges rape, blackmail by colleague

A 19-year-old woman working at a prominent mall here has accused its cash supervisor of raping her after spiking her drink with sedatives and blackmailing her with a video of the incident, police officials said on Wednesday. The accused continued to extort money from the victim by threatening to leak the video on social media.

The accused has been arrested, a senior officer said.

In her complaint to the police, the woman said she works at the mall in Lucknow and a few months ago, she met the cash supervisor near a tea stall behind the mall.

Later, the supervisor took her to a hotel on some pretext, where he offered her a cold drink laced with sedatives. When she lost consciousness, he raped her and recorded the incident on video, the woman alleged.

Following this, the accused continued to extort money from her by threatening to leak the video on social media. When the woman resisted, she was verbally abused and assaulted by the accused, the complaint alleged.

DCP (South Lucknow) Nipun Agarwal said that a case was registered against the accused following the complaint by the woman.

"On July 8, he was called for questioning at the Sushant Golf City police station. The accused arrived at the station along with his mother and his brother. He was arrested from the police station itself. All allegations in the case are currently under investigation," Agarwal added.