Lucknow man ends life after tearful appeal on FB live: ‘Unable to afford daughter’s insulin'

A debt-stricken man from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow reportedly killed himself during a Facebook livestream video appeal in which he broke down, narrating his financial ordeals and inability to afford life-saving insulin injections for his diabetic daughter. In an emotional appeal, the man said he could no longer bear the pressure of outstanding debts.(Representational Image - iStock)

The man, who has been identified as Shahzeb Shakeel as per his Facebook profile, reportedly ended his life by shooting himself with a security guard's gun at his office.

In the Facebook Live video posted shortly before his death, the real estate businessman appealed to celebrities and industrialists for financial assistance to support his family.

In his emotional appeal, the man said he could no longer bear the pressure of outstanding debts and financial obligations, which amounted to a few crores.

He said he could not even arrange money to purchase life-saving insulin for his daughter, who has diabetes.

In the video, the man also says that although he loves his wife, children, father and brother, he was unable to bear the pressure of his financial debts, citing betrayal in business and prolonged financial setbacks.

The man also named individuals he felt had supported or wronged him, including one "LK Tomar," whom he accused of pushing him over the edge.

He also appealed to PM Narendra Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath and even film actors Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, asking them to help his family with ₹30 crore after his death.

Shehbaz's video came just days after another similar case was reported in Lucknow, allegedly linked to rising debt burdens and resulting financial distress.

In the Bijnor police station area, a recovery agent working for a private bank was found hanging in his room at his maternal uncle's house in Ayodhyapuri, according to a TOI report.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Thursday when the man did not respond to repeated calls and his family forced open the door and found him hanging from the ceiling fan with a bedsheet.

Note: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).