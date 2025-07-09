Search
Wednesday, Jul 09, 2025
Greater Noida: Man dies by suicide after quarrel with wife over coming home late from office

ByArun Singh
Published on: Jul 09, 2025 07:00 AM IST

The deceased, a manager at a factory in Site V, Greater Noida, resided with his wife, 33, and three children at a rented accommodation in Sector 36

Greater Noida: A 36-year-old man allegedly died by hanging himself while his wife tried to hang herself too in Greater Noida’s Beta 2 area on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday following their quarrel about his coming home late from office, police said, adding that no suicide note by him was found, and they haven’t yet registered any case.

Initial investigation revealed that the woman, 33, used to pressurise the man to return from office early as he would come back around 10 or 11pm due to work pressure. (Representational image)

The deceased, a manager at a factory in Site V, Greater Noida, resided with his wife, 33, and three children at a rented accommodation in Sector 36.

Initial investigation revealed that the woman, 33, used to pressurise the man to return from office early as he would come back around 10 or 11pm due to work pressure. He often told her that it was not possible in his private job or else he would have to resign, said officers on Tuesday.

“Late Monday night, we received information from the hospital that a couple attempted suicide. Upon arrival, it was revealed that the husband died while the wife was undergoing treatment,” said Beta 2 SHO Vinod Kumar.

“Investigation found that at 8.55pm, the woman messaged her husband to tell when he would arrive home. As he shared his location and replied that he would arrive soon, she texted ‘It has turned into an everyday drama’,” the SHO added.

Police said later she made multiple WhatsApp calls to husband. At 11.56 pm, she called a relative and asked him to come home. At 12.18am, when the relative arrived, she was found hanging by a chord while her husband was lying unconscious on the floor. The relative brought her down and rushed her to hospital.

“Their children were asleep in another room, and they were not informed about the incident yet. It is believed that as the woman learnt about her husband’s death, she put him down and hanged herself from the same ceiling fan while leaving a message for her kids,” the SHO added.

It was found that the woman had been texting her husband since 5.30pm to return home. The main reason behind asking him to return early is yet to be ascertained, said officers, adding that the woman is currently in critical condition.

Police have seized the couple’s mobile phones and recorded statements of grieved family members to ascertain the exact cause leading to the extreme step.

