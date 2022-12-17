Home / India News / Lucknow’s Gravity Classes inks pact with B’luru’s ed-tech company

Lucknow’s Gravity Classes inks pact with B’luru’s ed-tech company

india news
Published on Dec 17, 2022 08:39 PM IST

The two companies also announced the launch of a premium Innovation and entrepreneurship program, which has been developed at MIT, USA.

Professor Rajesh M Nair, MIT, said, “I believe i30 is a perfect partner to take these programs to the maximum number of students across the country.” (HT Photo)
Professor Rajesh M Nair, MIT, said, “I believe i30 is a perfect partner to take these programs to the maximum number of students across the country.” (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Bengaluru-based ed-tech company, iScholar Knowledge Services Pvt Ltd IKSPL, is partnering with Lucknow-based Gravity Coaching Classes. The two companies also announced the launch of a premium Innovation and entrepreneurship program, which has been developed at MIT, USA.

Colonel (retired) Rajendra Prasad Nadella, founder & CEO, IKSPL, said that the i30 learning centre is very proud to partner with Gravity Classes under the leadership of Mohammad Ashfaq and an excellent team of teachers. i30 and Gravity are delighted to welcome Professor Rajesh M Nair from MIT, USA, for the launch of the Zero2Maker & Zero2Entrepreneur programs in India.

Speaking on the development, Professor Rajesh M Nair, MIT, said, “I believe i30 is a perfect partner to take these programs to the maximum number of students across the country.”

Meanwhile, Mohammad Ashfaq, founder of the Gravity Classes, conveyed his gratitude to i30 & Professor Rajesh Nair for choosing Lucknow to launch the program. He also shared plans to expand Gravity Classes to other cities like Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Allahabad, and Agra with the support of the i30 Learning Centre.

More than 30 students, who participated in the workshop in the last two days, expressed delight at the program and gushed over how much they could learn in such a short period.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out