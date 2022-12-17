Lucknow’s Gravity Classes inks pact with B’luru’s ed-tech company

LUCKNOW Bengaluru-based ed-tech company, iScholar Knowledge Services Pvt Ltd IKSPL, is partnering with Lucknow-based Gravity Coaching Classes. The two companies also announced the launch of a premium Innovation and entrepreneurship program, which has been developed at MIT, USA.

Colonel (retired) Rajendra Prasad Nadella, founder & CEO, IKSPL, said that the i30 learning centre is very proud to partner with Gravity Classes under the leadership of Mohammad Ashfaq and an excellent team of teachers. i30 and Gravity are delighted to welcome Professor Rajesh M Nair from MIT, USA, for the launch of the Zero2Maker & Zero2Entrepreneur programs in India.

Speaking on the development, Professor Rajesh M Nair, MIT, said, “I believe i30 is a perfect partner to take these programs to the maximum number of students across the country.”

Meanwhile, Mohammad Ashfaq, founder of the Gravity Classes, conveyed his gratitude to i30 & Professor Rajesh Nair for choosing Lucknow to launch the program. He also shared plans to expand Gravity Classes to other cities like Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Allahabad, and Agra with the support of the i30 Learning Centre.

More than 30 students, who participated in the workshop in the last two days, expressed delight at the program and gushed over how much they could learn in such a short period.