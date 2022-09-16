Lumpy skin disease detected in 43 animals in Thane

A total of 43 heads of cattle have been detected with lumpy skin disease in Thane district, with the ailment confined to Sahapur, Bhiwandi and Ambernath talukas, an official said on Friday. Thane Zilla Parishad CEO Rupali Satpute said 46 veterinary hospitals and teams of doctors are part of the efforts to curb the spread of the disease.

"A total of 10,557 animals have been vaccinated in a 5-kilometre radius of affected areas. There is sufficient stock of vaccines," Satpute added.