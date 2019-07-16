Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 16, 2019-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather

Lunar eclipse 2019: Portals of Badrinath closed till 4:40 am due to chandra grahan

As per the Hindu beliefs, no religious ritual can be performed during the lunar eclipse. Accordingly, temples remain closed for a specified period of time before, after and during an eclipse.

india Updated: Jul 16, 2019 21:35 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Chamoli (Uttarakhand)
lunar eclipse,lunar eclipse july 2019 in india,chandra grahan
In India, the partial lunar eclipse will be visible during the intervening night of July 16 and 17.(HT file photo)

The portals of the Badrinath temple have been closed ahead of the Lunar Eclipse. It will remain closed till 4:40 am Wednesday.

As per the Hindu beliefs, no religious ritual can be performed during the lunar eclipse. Accordingly, temples remain closed for a specified period of time before, after and during an eclipse.

In India, the partial lunar eclipse will be visible during the intervening night of July 16 and 17.

The Moon will enter penumbra on July 17 at around 12.12 am, after which the Moon will enter umbra at 1.31 am. The maximum of partial lunar eclipse 2019 will be witnessed at around 3 am.

This year’s Char Dham yatra started with the opening of portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines on May 7. While doors of Kedarnath were thrown open for devotees on May 9, the portals of Badrinath reopened on May 10.

The circuit of four ancient pilgrimage sites in the Indian state of Uttarakhand, that is, Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath is referred to as ‘Char Dham Yatra’.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 21:35 IST

tags

more from india
trending topics