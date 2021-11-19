Lunar eclipse 2021: Time and where to watch in India

A partial lunar eclipse will be visible from the Northeastern part of the country on Friday. This is going to be the longest lunar eclipse in 580 years.

The Chandra Grahan will be visible from a few areas in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. It will start at 12.48pm and end at 4.17pm, according to Director of Research and Academic at MP Birla Planetarium, Debiprosad Duari. The peak of the eclipse will be at 2.34pm when 97 per cent of the Moon will be covered by the Earth's shadow.

The duration of the eclipse will be 3 hours 28 minutes and 24 seconds, making it the longest in 580 years, he added. This is the second and last lunar eclipse of the year.

What is a lunar eclipse?

It is a natural phenomenon when the earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon and hence blocks the light of the Sun from reaching the Moon.

The Moon, which borrows its own light by reflecting that of the Sun, is thus left dark and that's what causes lunar eclipse.

Where the eclipse will be visible

The Moon is likely to appear blood-red in colour, which happens when the red beams of the sunlight pass through the Earth's atmosphere and get least deflected and fall on the Moon.

The penumbral eclipse - which occurs when the Sun, Earth, and the Moon are imperfectly aligned - will be visible from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha but it can be seen only briefly from these places.

Next lunar eclipse

The last lunar eclipse was on July 27, 2018. The next lunar eclipse will be on May 16, 2022, but it will not be visible from India, according to Duari.

The next lunar eclipse to be visible from India will be on November 8, 2022.