Luthra brothers flee to Thailand after Goa fire kills 25: Can they be extradited? What the treaty says

Brothers, Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, who were the owners of the Goa nightclub where 25 people were killed, fled to Thailand shortly after the deadly incident. In order to put the Luthra brothers on trial, India will need to follow the extradition treaty established in 2013.

The treaty signed between India and Thailand lists rules to extradite persons found in the territory of the other state who are wanted for prosecution, trial or imposition or execution of punishment.

What does the treaty say ?

As per the extradition treaty established between India and Thailand, extraditable offences are those which are punishable under the laws of both countries, either by imprisonment or deprivation of liberty for at least one year.

It further states that extradition will also be granted in the cases of attempt to commit, aiding, abetting or inciting extraditable offences.

The Central Authority in deciding extradition from Thailand will be the Attorney General of Thailand.

When can the extradition be refused?

The document states that an extradition can be refused if the requested state (Thailand, in this case) considers that offence to be a political offence. The requested state can also deny extradition if it has reasons to believe that the person is being prosecuted based on their race, religion, etc.

The requesting country has to make a request for extradition in writing and should be sent to the Central Authority of the Requested State.

Extradition rules also state that if the extradition is of an accused person, a copy of the arrest warrant is necessary.

The Luthra brothers are Delhi-based businessmen who own the club Birch by Romeo Lane, which caught fire on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Just hours after the blaze killed 25, the brothers fled India and landed in Phuket after 11 am on Sunday.

Meanwhile, police officials informed that they have issued look-out notices for them along with an Interpol Blue Notice. They have also moved the passport authorities to impound the passports of the brother.

Luthra brothers have filed an anticipatory bail in Delhi's Rohini Court to avoid arrest.