'Maa, I am not a thief…': Bengal boy dies by suicide after ‘humiliation’ over stealing a packet of chips

A 12-year-old boy allegedly consumed pesticide and died in West Bengal’s Paschim Medinipur district after he was accused of stealing a packet of chips and made to do sit-ups in public by a local shopkeeper, News agency PTI reported. Police have started the investigation and found a suicide note written in Bengali, which appeared to be from the boy. (Photo for representational purpose only)

According to police, the boy studied in class 7 and had gone to Gosaiber Bazar to buy chips but reportedly found no one at the shop. His mother said he called out, saying, "Uncle, I will buy chips," but got no response. Believing no one was around, he allegedly took a packet and left.

Shortly after, shopkeeper Subhankar Dikshit returned, chased the boy, and reportedly slapped him and forced him to do sit-ups in public, according to a police officer quoting the family’s complaint.

The boy's mother was called to the shop. She also scolded and slapped him. The child tried to explain that he had found the packet lying outside the store and intended to pay later. He even offered to pay on the spot and apologised repeatedly. However, the shopkeeper allegedly called him a liar.

After the incident, Krishnendu returned home with his mother. He locked himself in his room and did not respond when called. Later, his mother and neighbours broke open the door and found him unconscious with foam in his mouth and a half-empty pesticide bottle beside him.

In the note, he wrote: “Maa, I am not a thief. I did not steal. Uncle (shopkeeper) was not around as I waited. While returning, I spotted a Kurkure packet lying on the road and picked it up. I love Kurkure,” reported the news agency.

"These are my final words before leaving. Please excuse me for this act (consuming pesticide)," the note read.

Krishnendu was rushed to Tamluk Hospital and admitted to the ICU, but he died shortly after.

The shopkeeper, who also works as a civic volunteer with Bengal Police for traffic duties, initially denied any physical assault. He has not been seen since news of the incident spread.

