'Made a name for himself in bhajan singing': PM Modi's tribute to Narendra Chanchal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief over the passing away of famous bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal. "The news of the demise of popular bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal ji has caused great sorrow. He made a name for himself in the world of devotional singing with his powerful voice. My condolences are with his family and fans in this hour of mourning. Om Shanti!," the prime minister had tweeted in hindi.
The legendary bhajan singer passed away at 12.15pm on Friday at Apollo Hospital in Delhi. The 76-year-old singer was suffering from some health complications, news agency PTI reported.
Tributes poured in after the demise of the singer as several ministers took to social media to pay their condolences.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had also expressed sorrow on the news of the demise of the bhajan singer. "Got the sad news of the demise of famous bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal ji. May God give his family and loved ones the strength to endure this suffering," the chief minister had tweeted.
Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra wrote, "I am saddened by the news of the demise of popular bhajan singer Shri Narendra Chanchal ji. He made a special place in the world of bhajan singing among the devotees of Mata with his powerful voice. May the goddess grant peace to the departed soul and strength to his family and fans to endure this suffering."
Narendra Chanchal has been a popular name in the world of devotional music in India. Some of his popular bhajans include 'Chalo Bulawa aya hai' and his last year's viral 'Kithon Aya Corona'. Also popularly referred to as bhajan samrat, Chanchal has given his voice in many Hindi films including Bobby, Benam, Roti, Kapda and Makaan.
- These rakes will be manufactured at three production units of the railways; 24 rakes at the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, 10 rakes at the Rail Coach Factory at Kapurthala and the balance 10 rakes at Modern Coach Factory, Raebareli.
- The tender was finalised on Medha Servo Drives Ltd for the cost of ₹2,211 crore for 44 rakes of 16 cars each. These will be manufactured at three Production units of Indian Railways.
- “Advance congratulations” have been pouring in for KTR, as the chief minister’s son is popularly known, from various quarters of the party including ministers, MLAs and senior leaders.
