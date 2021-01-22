Bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal dies at 80, Daler Mehndi and Harbhajan Singh pay tributes
Popular bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal has died. The 80-year-old singer breathed his last in Delhi on Friday and had been unwell for a while.
As per a Punjab Kesari report, he died at the city's Apollo Hospital around 12pm. He had been unwell since the last three months and was receiving treatment.
Music stars and other celebrities paid tributes to Chanchal on social media. Daler Mehndi wrote, "Deeply saddened to learn that iconic and most loved #NarendraChanchal ji has left us for the heavenly abode. In prayers for his soul to rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family and legions of fans. "
Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh wrote, "Deeply saddened to learn that iconic and most loved #NarendraChanchal ji has left us for the heavenly abode. In prayers for his soul to rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family."
Narendra Chachal is best known for his performances at jaagrans. He has sung popular songs such as Pyaara Saja Hai and Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai. He has also sung songs such as Main Ni Bolna from Bobby. Last year, he went viral for his song Kitthon Aaya Corona.
Speaking to Hindustan Times about his venture into the jaagran culture, he had told HT in an interview, “I followed my mother into jagran singing. People would sit on daris (mats) then and just leave us a garland or two or a rupee in appreciation at the end. Dheere dheere malaein badhne lagi aur notes bhi.”
