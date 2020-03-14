‘Kithon aaya Corona’: Bhajan on coronavirus has left people with thoughts. Watch

it-s-viral

Highlights The video features Bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal

He’s heard saying ‘Kithon Aaya Corona’ in the clip

The video has sparked all sorts of reactions

A few days back a group of women singing a song pleading coronavirus to leave India sparked all sorts of reactions online. Now, there’s another addition to that list and in form of a bhajan. Shared by comedian Mallika Dua, the clip has now taken the Internet by storm.

In the video, Bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal talks about swine flu, dengue, chikungunya and finally breaks into the line “Kithon Aaya Corona[ From where did you come corona].” As he sings on, the listeners present at the gathering keep on repeating the lines after him.

Since being shared some six hours back, the video has garnered over 1.1 lakh likes with the numbers increasing. People have dropped all sorts of comments too.

“Oh man! I didn’t know there’s actually an original one. Haha,” wrote an Instagram user. “Hilarious,” wrote another. “Kuch bhi ho raha hai [all kinds of things are happening]” commented a third. “That’s enough internet for today,” joked a fourth.

There’s also a longer version of the song which informs people about the preventative measures one should take to curb the spread of the coronavirus. It talks about using sanitizers and washing hands. Finally, the song concludes with a reassurance that God will protect everyone.

Here’s the longer version of the bhajan:

What do you think of the video?