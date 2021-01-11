‘Made us proud’: Rahul Gandhi, Hardeep Puri on Air India’s all-women crew
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday congratulated Air India’s all-women cockpit crew, which piloted the national carrier’s inaugural flight from San Francisco to Bengaluru, its longest direct flight on one of the longest air travel routes in the world.
Air India's AI 176 landed at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport early on Monday. The carrier, a Boeing 777 plane, was piloted by Captain Zoya Aggarwal, who was assisted by Captains Shivani Manhas, Papgari Thanmai and Akanksha Sonaware. The crew also flew over the North Pole, making it the first flight to do so with an all-women crew.
“Congratulations to the all-women cockpit crew for completing Air India’s longest flight from San Francisco to Bengaluru over the North Pole. You have made the country proud,” Gandhi tweeted. “In a moment to cherish & celebrate, women professionals of Indian civil aviation create history. Heartiest congratulations to Capt Zoya Aggarwal, Capt Papgari Thanmai & Capt Akanksha Sonaware for flying over North Pole to land in Bengaluru from San Francisco,” Puri also tweeted.
Captain Aggarwal had said, while speaking to news agency ANI after landing, the route had saved 10 tonnes of fuel. “Today, we created world history by not only flying over the North Pole but also having all women pilots who successfully did it. We are extremely happy and proud to be part of it. This route has saved 10 tonnes of fuel,” she was quoted as saying by ANI.
“It was an exciting experience since it was never done before. It took almost 17 hours to reach here,” Captain Manhas said.
AI 176 left San Francisco International Airport (SFO) at 8:30pm (local) time and landed at Kempegowda International Airport at 3:07am, Air India tweeted on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh to announce minimum support prices for kodo-kutki millets
- The kodo and kutki millets are grown mostly by tribals of Bastar and in other parts of the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Domestic passenger traffic growing steadily towards pre-Covid numbers: Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: Interstate online fraud racket busted, 16 arrested in Gaya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Kuch din ruko, yaar': Chhattisgarh CM to student on reopening schools
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC extends protection from arrest of Kangana Ranaut till Jan 25
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu in Delhi: NDMC forms rapid response team for field inspections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
If Centre doesn't want to stay farm laws' implementation, we will: SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J-K witnessed 63.93% decrease in terrorist incidents in 2020: Home ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC restrains police from issuing fresh summons to Kangana Ranaut, sister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Yes, we didn't allow Haryana CM to hold rally': Farmers union chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan to White Revolution: Remembering Lal Bahadur Shastri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India returns Chinese soldier who strayed into Pangong Tso area
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A decade after defeating polio, India is set to begin its battle against Covid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Pains me': Rajinikanth appeals fans not to hold protests against his decision
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘16 Bihar’ heroes of Galwan skirmish to be honoured at Republic Day parade
- PM Modi, who travelled to Ladakh soon after the clash, had paid glowing tributes to the bravery of soldiers, telling them that India's enemies had seen their "fire and fury".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox