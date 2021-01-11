IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / ‘Made us proud’: Rahul Gandhi, Hardeep Puri on Air India’s all-women crew
The all-women crew of AI 176 at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (twitter.com/HardeepSPuri)
The all-women crew of AI 176 at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (twitter.com/HardeepSPuri)
india news

‘Made us proud’: Rahul Gandhi, Hardeep Puri on Air India’s all-women crew

The crew made history by piloting the national carrier’s inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru flight, which is now its’s longest non-stop flight.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:28 AM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday congratulated Air India’s all-women cockpit crew, which piloted the national carrier’s inaugural flight from San Francisco to Bengaluru, its longest direct flight on one of the longest air travel routes in the world.

Air India's AI 176 landed at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport early on Monday. The carrier, a Boeing 777 plane, was piloted by Captain Zoya Aggarwal, who was assisted by Captains Shivani Manhas, Papgari Thanmai and Akanksha Sonaware. The crew also flew over the North Pole, making it the first flight to do so with an all-women crew.

“Congratulations to the all-women cockpit crew for completing Air India’s longest flight from San Francisco to Bengaluru over the North Pole. You have made the country proud,” Gandhi tweeted. “In a moment to cherish & celebrate, women professionals of Indian civil aviation create history. Heartiest congratulations to Capt Zoya Aggarwal, Capt Papgari Thanmai & Capt Akanksha Sonaware for flying over North Pole to land in Bengaluru from San Francisco,” Puri also tweeted.


Captain Aggarwal had said, while speaking to news agency ANI after landing, the route had saved 10 tonnes of fuel. “Today, we created world history by not only flying over the North Pole but also having all women pilots who successfully did it. We are extremely happy and proud to be part of it. This route has saved 10 tonnes of fuel,” she was quoted as saying by ANI.

“It was an exciting experience since it was never done before. It took almost 17 hours to reach here,” Captain Manhas said.

AI 176 left San Francisco International Airport (SFO) at 8:30pm (local) time and landed at Kempegowda International Airport at 3:07am, Air India tweeted on Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Millets are mostly cultivated in low-fertile lands, mountainous terrain, tribal and rain-fed areas in states such as Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.(File Photo)
Millets are mostly cultivated in low-fertile lands, mountainous terrain, tribal and rain-fed areas in states such as Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.(File Photo)
india news

Chhattisgarh to announce minimum support prices for kodo-kutki millets

By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 02:25 PM IST
  • The kodo and kutki millets are grown mostly by tribals of Bastar and in other parts of the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri further said that there were 4,360 flight movements across the country and 5,46,763 footfalls at the airport on the day.(PTI)
Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri further said that there were 4,360 flight movements across the country and 5,46,763 footfalls at the airport on the day.(PTI)
india news

Domestic passenger traffic growing steadily towards pre-Covid numbers: Centre

By Harshit Sabarwal | ANI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 02:23 PM IST
Flight movement was disrupted across the country in the aftermath of a Covid-19 induced lockdown.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
india news

Bihar: Interstate online fraud racket busted, 16 arrested in Gaya

By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 02:18 PM IST
The arrested members of the gang obtained numbers and addresses of online shoppers and lured customers with attractive offers
READ FULL STORY
Close
CM Bhupesh Baghel said the coronavirus crisis is not over yet and urged students to wait a bit more. (Photo: @bhupeshbaghel)
CM Bhupesh Baghel said the coronavirus crisis is not over yet and urged students to wait a bit more. (Photo: @bhupeshbaghel)
india news

‘Kuch din ruko, yaar': Chhattisgarh CM to student on reopening schools

By Ritesh Mishra | Reported by HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 02:14 PM IST
Making a case for Chhattisgarh, the students pointed out that Punjab and Rajasthan have opened their schools.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut.(PTI)
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut.(PTI)
india news

Bombay HC extends protection from arrest of Kangana Ranaut till Jan 25

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 01:41 PM IST
In October last year, Ranaut and her sister were booked for allegedly promoting enmity between communities through their remarks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ducks at New Delhi’s Sanjay Lake. (File photo)
Ducks at New Delhi’s Sanjay Lake. (File photo)
india news

Bird flu in Delhi: NDMC forms rapid response team for field inspections

By Ashish Mishra, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 01:25 PM IST
A senior NDMC official said that the team will visit different areas in the jurisdiction of the civic body to examine birds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Supreme Court.(HT PHOTO)
The Supreme Court.(HT PHOTO)
india news

If Centre doesn't want to stay farm laws' implementation, we will: SC

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 01:18 PM IST
A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, is hearing a batch of petitions against the constitutional validity of the three farm laws, along with the plea to remove protesting farmers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police and security forces are carrying out the operation as an encounter broke out at Kanigam area of Shopian.(HT photo)
Police and security forces are carrying out the operation as an encounter broke out at Kanigam area of Shopian.(HT photo)
india news

J-K witnessed 63.93% decrease in terrorist incidents in 2020: Home ministry

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 01:14 PM IST
The Ministry informed that there was also a decrease in fatalities of Special Forces Personnel by 29.11 per cent and a decrease in casualties of civilians by 14.28 per cent in 2020 (up to November 15, 2020) as compared to the corresponding period in 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Kangana Ranaut. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
Actor Kangana Ranaut. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
india news

Bombay HC restrains police from issuing fresh summons to Kangana Ranaut, sister

By Kanchan V. Chaudhari, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 01:07 PM IST
The actor and her sister have moved the high court challenging the October 16, 2020 order of a magistrate court at Bandra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnal: Farmers ransack the venue of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' during their protest, at Kaimla village in Karnal district, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_10_2021_000068A)(PTI)
Karnal: Farmers ransack the venue of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' during their protest, at Kaimla village in Karnal district, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_10_2021_000068A)(PTI)
india news

'Yes, we didn't allow Haryana CM to hold rally': Farmers union chief

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 01:02 PM IST
On Sunday, agitating farmers vandalised the venue of Kisan Mahapanchayat called by Khattar in Karnal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to unveil an 18-feet high bronze statue of former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri(File)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to unveil an 18-feet high bronze statue of former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri(File)
india news

From Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan to White Revolution: Remembering Lal Bahadur Shastri

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 12:54 PM IST
Shastri took over as the second prime minister of the country after the death of Jawaharlal Nehru in May 1964.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A satellite view of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).(Reuters)
A satellite view of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).(Reuters)
india news

India returns Chinese soldier who strayed into Pangong Tso area

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 12:16 PM IST
He was returned to the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point at 10.10am Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Home health care workers and their patients start receiving Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at a drive-thru vaccination clinic in Portland, Ore., Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. The clinic is a partnership between the Service Employees International Union and Oregon Health & Science University, aiming to vaccinate Oregon's 32,000 home health care workers and their patients. (Kristyna Wentz-Graff/Pool Photo via AP)(AP)
Home health care workers and their patients start receiving Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at a drive-thru vaccination clinic in Portland, Ore., Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. The clinic is a partnership between the Service Employees International Union and Oregon Health & Science University, aiming to vaccinate Oregon's 32,000 home health care workers and their patients. (Kristyna Wentz-Graff/Pool Photo via AP)(AP)
india news

A decade after defeating polio, India is set to begin its battle against Covid

By Sanchita Sharma
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:54 AM IST
With two approved vaccines – Serum Institute of India’s Covishield, and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin -- India is kickstarting the world’s biggest Covid-19 vaccination drive with an aim to inoculate 300 million people at most risk of infection and death by August.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fans and Supporters of actor Rajinikanth stage a demonstration demanding him to join politics, in Chennai on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Fans and Supporters of actor Rajinikanth stage a demonstration demanding him to join politics, in Chennai on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
india news

'Pains me': Rajinikanth appeals fans not to hold protests against his decision

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 12:24 PM IST
Rajinikanth cancelled his plans to enter politics on health grounds in December last year, disappointing a large section of his followers, who had been waiting for his political foray for years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Col Santosh Babu, 37, commanding officer of 16 Bihar, led from the front when Chinese troops refused to withdraw from the Patrolling Point 14 location under a de-escalation plan agreed by the two sides.(HT PHOTO.)
Col Santosh Babu, 37, commanding officer of 16 Bihar, led from the front when Chinese troops refused to withdraw from the Patrolling Point 14 location under a de-escalation plan agreed by the two sides.(HT PHOTO.)
india news

‘16 Bihar’ heroes of Galwan skirmish to be honoured at Republic Day parade

By Shishir Gupta
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 12:49 PM IST
  • PM Modi, who travelled to Ladakh soon after the clash, had paid glowing tributes to the bravery of soldiers, telling them that India's enemies had seen their "fire and fury".
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP