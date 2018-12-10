Madhya Pradesh assembly elections 2018: Cong will win more than 140 seats, says Kamal Nath

A day ahead of Madhya Pradesh assembly poll results, Congress state unit chief Kamal Nath on Monday expressed confidence over winning more than 140 seats.

When asked about the chief ministerial candidate, Nath brushed it aside. He told ANI: “We will win more than 140 seats. Wait till tomorrow; everything will be clear by then.”

However, incumbent Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan too had recently expressed confidence of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning the election.

In Madhya Pradesh, the majority mark is 116 for the 230-seat Assembly.

According to exit polls, both BJP and Congress are going neck and neck but falling short of a clear majority.

The state went for voting on November 28, and the results will be announced on December 11. As many as 2,899 candidates were in the fray including 250 women and five third gender candidates.

The tenure of the Assembly ends on January 7, 2019. The BJP has been in power in the state since 2003 and is seeking a fourth straight term.

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 19:54 IST