Madhya Pradesh cabinet swearing in ceremony Live updates: 20 ministers to take oath today

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath would induct 20 ministers into his cabinet on Tuesday. The names of the ministers have been finalised keeping in view regional and caste equations as well as national polls due next year, Congress leaders said.

They were cleared after Nath met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi over the weekend. The Congress’ chief whip in Lok Sabha, Jyotiraditya Scindia, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh and ex-state Congress chief, Arun Yadav, also attended the meeting.

Congress managed to win 114 seats in 231-member state assembly. Congress spokesperson Shobha Oza said the oath-taking ceremony would be held at the Raj Bhavan, where Governor Anandiben Patel will administer the oath to the ministers.

Here are the live updates:

2:16 pm IST Some of the independents supporting Congress may also find place in cabinet The Congress leaders said some of the independents supporting Congress may also find a place in the council of ministers. Others would be accommodated as heads of various corporations.





2:05 pm IST Lakhan Singh Yadav, Arif Aqueel and Jitu Patwari likely to be among cabinet ministers Four-time legislator Lakhan Singh Yadav and Arif Aqueel, who won the Bhopal Central seat for the sixth time, is also likely to be among the ministers along with Jitu Patwari.





1:50 pm IST Digvijaya Singh’s son Jaivardhan Singh likely to find place in MP cabinet Digvijaya Singh’s son, Jaivardhan Singh, or his brother, Laxman Singh are likely to find a place in Nath’s council of ministers.





1:45 pm IST Vijaylaxmi Sadho likely to be named as Madhya Pradesh’s first woman assembly speaker The Congress leader said Vijaylaxmi Sadho is likely to be named as the state first woman assembly speaker. Govind Singh’s name has also been discussed for the speaker’s post.





1:39 pm IST Experience has been given due consideration Experience has been given due consideration and first-time legislators would not be made ministers, a Congress leader familiar with the matter said.



