CM-designates’ swearing in LIVE updates: Congress invites Raman Singh, Ajit Jogi for Bhupesh Baghel’s oath taking ceremony

Kamal Nath, Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel will on Monday take oath as the Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, respectively.

Kamal Nath is scheduled to take oath at Bhopal’s Lal Parade ground at 1.30 pm, while Ashok Gehlot would be sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan at historic Albert Hall at 10:15 am. Chhattisgarh’s chief minister-designate Bhupesh Baghel is scheduled to take oath at 4.30 pm.

In the recently-concluded Assembly elections, the results of which were declared on December 11, the Congress dealt a massive blow to the BJP by ousting its governments in the three ‘Hindi heartland’ states.

While the party registered a resounding victory in Chhattisgarh, winning 68 seats as opposed to the BJP’s 15, in Rajasthan the Congress bagged 99 seats, and the BJP 73.

Madhya Pradesh saw a nail-biting fight, where the Congress managed to bag 114 seats out of a total of 230. The Congress then roped in seven seats, two from the BSP, one from Samajwadi Party and four Independents candidates, to form the government.

12:08 pm IST Cong invites Raman Singh, Jogi for Baghel’s swearing in ceremony Raman Singh , Ajit Jogi, BJP president Dharmlal Kaushik and veteran BJPleader Brijmohan Agarwal invited by Congress in the swearing-in ceremony of Chhattisgarh CM-designate Bhupesh Baghel at 5:30 pm.





11:44 am IST Congress congratulates new CM and Deputy CM of Rajasthan The Congress party congratulated new chief minister and deputy CM of Rajasthan. Congratulations to the new CM & Deputy CM of Rajasthan, Shri @ashokgehlot51 & Shri @SachinPilot #IndiaTrustsCongress pic.twitter.com/kuZjLpE46r — Congress (@INCIndia) December 17, 2018





11:39 am IST This is a new beginning for the state and people: Sachin Pilot “This is a new beginning for the state and people. They trusted us and our work begins today. As soon as the cabinet is formed we’ll begin working on promises made to the people. We’ll work to meet their expectations,” Pilot said ahead of his swearing-in ceremony.





11:20 am IST ‘Our govt will waive off farm loans within 10 days: Ashok Gehlot “First, we will form the cabinet, which will then discuss it at the first meeting. Earlier, the government of India did it, and it waived loans from the nationalised banks. It will be decided at the first cabinet meeting. The 10-day countdown will begin after the cabinet formation,” said Gehlot to Hindustan Times ahead of taking oath as Rajasthan CM.





11:08 am IST Ashok Gehlot takes oath as Rajasthan CM, Pilot as his deputy Ashok Gehlot takes oath as the chief minister and Sachin Pilot takes oath as the deputy chief minister of Rajasthan.





10:39 am IST People greet Kamal Nath outside his residence Ahead of swearing in ceremony, people greeted CM-designate Kamal Nath outside his residence in Bhopal. Madhya Pradesh: People greet Chief Minister designate Kamal Nath outside his residence in Bhopal. pic.twitter.com/HBObqCCvHn — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2018





10:37 am IST Vasundhara Raje attends swearing-in ceremony of CM designate Ashok Gehlot Former CM Vasundhara Raje, Congress leader Jitin Prasad and other leaders at the swearing-in ceremony of CM designate Ashok Gehlot and Deputy CM designate Sachin Pilot in Jaipur. Rajasthan: Former CM Vasundhara Raje, Congress leader Jitin Prasad and other leaders at the swearing-in ceremony of CM designate Ashok Gehlot and Deputy CM designate Sachin Pilot in Jaipur. pic.twitter.com/pQB5TOCVI6 — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2018





10:23 am IST Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh arrive for swearing-in ceremony of CM designate Ashok Gehlot Congress president Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh arrive in Jaipur for the swearing-in ceremony of CM designate Ashok Gehlot and Deputy CM designate Sachin Pilot. Rajasthan: Congress President Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh arrive in Jaipur for the swearing-in ceremony of CM designate Ashok Gehlot and Deputy CM designate Sachin Pilot. pic.twitter.com/2vCQboPsCx — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2018





10:11 am IST Rajasthan’s oath-taking ceremony will signify opposition unity: Sachin Pilot Rajasthan’s Deputy Chief Minister designate Sachin Pilot on Monday emphasised on the gathering of opposition leaders in the state capital for the swearing-in ceremony of the new government and asserted that it will offer a glimpse of the ‘future of politics’ in India. “Even non-Congress parties now want to see Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister. It is not only going to be an oath-taking ceremony but it will also give a glimpse of the future of politics in this country. This is an indication of how the politics will turn in upcoming times,” said Pilot.





10:05 am IST Mamata not to attend swearing-in ceremony of Kamal Nath West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will not attend the swearing-in ceremony of Congress leader Kamal Nath as Madhya Pradesh CM, said PTI quoting official sources. There was, however, no reason cited for Banerjee not going to Bhopal for the swearing-in ceremony on Monday, an official of the Chief Minister’s Office said. Trinamool Congress MP Dinesh Trivedi will be representing the party at the event, which the Congress intends to showcase as a picture of Opposition unity. “I have been directed by the party chief (Banerjee) to be present at Monday’s swearing-in programme,” Trivedi told PTI. Also Read: Mamata Banerjee not to attend swearing-in ceremony of Kamal Nath as Madhya Pradesh chief minister





9:58 am IST Preparations in full swing for swearing in ceremonies Preparations are in full swing and arrangements are being made for security, dais, seating and pandal at respective venues in Jaipur, Bhopal and Raipur.





9:56 am IST Several senior Congress leaders to attend the swearing in ceremonies Several senior Congress leaders and hundreds of party workers will attend the events. Besides, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, a phalanx of opposition leaders including Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, DMK president MK Stalin, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, and NCP president Sharad Pawar are expected to attend all the three oath-taking ceremonies.





9:50 am IST Congress leaders, workers gather at Albert Hall, Jaipur for Gehlot, Pilot’s swearing-in ceremony Congress leaders and workers have gathered at Albert Hall, Jaipur. Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot will take oath as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively later today. Also Read: Jaipur’s Albert Hall decked up for the swearing-in of Gehlot A galaxy of political leaders and Congress workers will descend on the premises of the historic Albert Hall in Jaipur on Monday for the oath-taking ceremony of Ashok Gehlot as chief minister of Rajasthan there. A fine example of Indo-saracenic, a revival architectural style mostly used by the British in the later 19th century, the foundation of the iconic structure was laid in 1876 during the visit the Prince of Wales, Albert Edward, to Jaipur.





9:48 am IST Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati won’t participate in CM designates’ swearing ceremonies: ANI Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati will not participate in the swearing-in ceremonies in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh today, reported news agency ANI.



